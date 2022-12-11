BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the holidays draw near, it’s time once again to take a look back at the news stories that swept KX over the past seven days. While the deeds and apprehension of murderers are the biggest stories of the week, there are plenty of more lighthearted features as well. Stories about new healthcare locations and the overall quality of life here in North Dakota — as well as a few articles to help get you into the holiday spirit — help to balance out the darker ones. Here are the eight pieces of news that stood out among our digital content this week.

#1: Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

Early in December, a woman in Moorhead, MN was found dead, with traumatic injuries on her body. A suspect, believed to have some connection to the murder, was arrested on Friday, December 5 in Wahpeton.

#2: Tilt Studio is coming to Bismarck and Minot

Looking for a new place to celebrate and have fun? The new Tilt Studio, coming to both Bismarck and Minot malls, aims to be just that. These new fun centers will feature go-kart tracks, arcades, laser tag, mini gold, and full taco and margarita bars.

#3: Williston man arrested for domestic assault on girlfriend

According to an affidavit from the Williston Police Department, Mitchell David Hayes — an 18-year-old Williston man — was arrested on charges of domestic violence after physically assaulting his long-time girlfriend. Reportedly, after becoming upset with something on the girl’s phone, Hayes punched her in the body, before forcing her to sit in a shower stall chair as he choked her. Officers called to the scene noted scratch marks and bruising on the woman’s neck, and later trailed Hayes back to his apartment where he was apprehended.

#4: Fort Yates man arrested after stealing a woman’s car and running her over in Bismarck

According to a police affidavit, Bismarck police officers responded to a hit-and-run at Kirkwood Mall, where they came to the aid of a woman who stated that Jayden Ironroad — a 22-year-old Fort Yates Man — punched the woman after a dispute in the car, before forcing her out of the vehicle and accelerating, hitting two parked cars and striking the woman with the rear tire of the vehicle.

#5: City Council’s decision for Trinity Health’s new building

Trinity Health could receive a $3 million, reduced-interest loan from the City of Minot, with the potential for $300,000 to be converted into a grant, but this is only under certain conditions — including the completion of many traffic improvements on 37th Avenue Southwest. While the Minot City Council has agreed to take over plans, Trinity officials have not yet responded — and time is running out to accept the Council’s conditions.

#6: Is North Dakota the best place to live in the United States? No, but it’s the 6th

A recent study sought to answer the age-old question of “which state is the best to live in?” by weighing a variety of factors — including industry, opportunities, economy, and quality of life among others.

#7: Christmas at KX: Christmas Songs- Our favorite holiday hits

At KX News, we’re all about the holiday season, and there’s no better way to celebrate it than listening to your favorite Christmas songs. We asked many members of our team — from the newsroom to digital to weather and sports — to tell us their favorite Christmas songs.

To wrap up this week, here’s a great photo submitted to us of the sun over Donnybrook, ND, sent by Becky Goettle!

If you’d like to submit media of your own, you can learn how to do so here. We’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!