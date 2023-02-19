BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Mid-February brought new rules for sporting events, suspicious decisions, criminal sentencings, and fires that led to property destruction and injury across the desks of our reporters here at KX News — topics hardly fitting the same week sporting Valentine’s Day. As sad as it is to see many of these situations, it’s important to inform the world about these current events. Here are the eight most-viewed stories on our website that took place over the previous week.

#1: NDHSAA updates its rules for fan behavior at sporting events

As anyone who’s seen the reactions some people had to the Big Game knows, sports fans can become incredibly disruptive during their favorite matches. This has reached a point where the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) has changed the wording in some of their longstanding rules regarding fan behavior expectations at sporting events. Among these changes include the banning of artificial noise makers at indoor events and the strict enforcement of the use of appropriate language. It’s the NDHSAA’s hope that these changes help promote good sportsmanship for spectators in attendance.

#2: Five questions about updated NDHSAA rules for fan conduct at sporting events

With the new changes to the spectator rules in place, you might have questions regarding what exactly counts as an offense under them, as well as how well these rules can be enforced. This article lists some of the questions fans — and KX News — have on the topic.

#3: Three Affiliated Tribes working to buy third Las Vegas property

The Three Affiliated Tribes are now working on purchasing their third piece of property in Las Vegas — a portion of the former White Sands Motel estimated to be worth $10.25 million. While the organization’s chairman states that these investments are going to the people, many feel that these Vegas properties are only aiding the city. The General Council is aiming to draft a petition to overturn the assets and ask for an audit on the Tribal Business Council.

#4: One dead following Bismarck home fire

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, the Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to reports of an residential fire on 52nd Street Northeast. When the fire crew arrived, they witnessed heavy smoke conditions on the main level of the home, and smoke extending into the roof. Fire crews were on the scene for five hours, and one individual found inside the residence was taken to the hospital — where they later passed away as a result of injuries sustained during the fire. Fire officials have stated that the residence is not habitable.

#5: Study: What is the safest city in North Dakota?

The recent reports of crimes across the state have led many to question the safeties of our cities. While crime can happen anytime, anywhere, there are some cities that have lower or higher average crime rates. We took a look at the ten safest cities in the Peace Garden State based on their crime rates per 1,000 residents — and you might be surprised with some of the results!

#6: GoFundMe set up for man injured in Alexander oil field explosion

Last week, 40-year-old Travis Ashcraft was badly burned when a series of saltwater storage tanks exploded at an oil field in Alexander. He was taken to Killdeer to stabilize his injuries and later flown to Minnesota, where he is currently in treatment for third-degree burns on his hands, face, and knees. A GoFundMe has been prepared to help raise money for Travis’s family as they go through this difficult time, with all funds going towards future treatments and lessening financial burdens.

#7: Former Beulah bank president gets 5 years for bank fraud; 3 others also sentenced

Brady Daniel Torgensen, a former president with First Security Bank in Beulah and a worker at Union Bank, pleaded guilty to two different counts of bank fraud after investigations revealed his history of entering false information, creating fraudulent loans, and funding loans without obtaining necessary information. On Wednesday, a U.S District Court Judge sentenced Torgenson to 24 months in federal prison, as well as three years of supervised release. Other individuals involved in the frauds were sentenced to supervised release and fines.

#8: Two detained in Watford City after shots fired

On Tuesday evening, the Watford City Police Department was called to a case of shots being fired. A suspect vehicle was located, and two suspects were detained. While no injuries were reported in the incident (with only property damage observed), it was determined that this shooting was related to a previous case regarding an incident along Fox Hills Parkway. At this time, the Watford City Police Department states that there is no danger to the public, and the events are isolated and only related to those involved.

It would be wrong to end without showcasing one of our favorite images we’ve received over the course of the week, and here’s a fantastic pick: this image of the Minot Scandinavian Heritage Park was sent in to us by John Morman!

Interested in learning how to submit your own photos and videos to KX News for a chance to have them featured on our broadcasts or in articles like this one? Learn how here! We’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!