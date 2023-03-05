BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The theory of ‘lions and lambs’ seems to have been proven true in the opening week of March — Bismarck was hit by another tremendous wave of snow, which was quickly followed up by surprisingly warm weather. Unfortunately, it would seem that the lion has won out when it comes to the actual news of the week: the end of one month and the beginning of another brought stories of crime first and foremost. Still, there were a few brighter spots that helped to balance out a tumultuous week. Here’s a list of the fifteen biggest stories that came across KX’s collective desks from February 27 to March 5.

#1: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot identified

In October of 2022, a body was found on Highway 83. Tissue samples from the bosy indicated that it had been there for roughly six weeks. After partnering with a private forensics lab, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department was able to develop a DNA profile of the remains, which allowed them to finally discover the deceased individual. This man has now been identified as 63-year-old Manly Bacon.

#2: Emily Eckroth and husband planning new downtown bar

Following her departure from the Bismarck School Board, Emily Eckroth and her husband, as well as a third business partner, are planning on opening a downtown eating and drinking establishment. The group plans to name the bar and restaurant ‘The Jousting Lemur’, and the City of Bismarck is currently considering granting the location a beer and wine license.

#3: 2023 North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament

The 2023 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? Keep up with KX’s Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!

#4: Juvenile dead in crash with train in White Earth

On Wednesday, March 1, a 14-year-old from White Earth was driving west on 66th Street Northwest when they came to a railroad crossing without stop signs. The North Dakota Highway Patrol states that the driver did not stop at the intersection, and drove through as a BNSF train appproached. The train struck the car before spinning it and sending it down the tracks, The 14-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

#5: Cause of death revealed for woman reported previously missing

18-year-old Memarie White Mountain was last seen in the Fort Yates area on November 10, 2022. Nearly two weeks later, on November 23, search parties discovered her body. Now, the State Forensic Medical Examiner has determined that White Mountain’s death was accidental, and caused by a mixture of hypothermia, methamphetamine, and alcohol intoxication.

#6: If the U.S. goes to war with China, will North Dakota stop investing there?

Currently, North Dakota invests at least 1% of its Legacy Fund into China — but recently, the US and the foreign power have been at odds with each other over a large number of topics. If China performs an action that causes the state to remove its funding for China, what will happen to the state’s investments?

#7: Three men arrested in Minot after cross-county police chase

Three men are facing charges after a chase that took officers between Ward and Mclean counties, before coming to an end in Minot. During this chase, the individuals, piloting a stolen car, attempted to run over an officer and struck multiple law enforcement vehicles. When the car became disabled, officers arrested an 18-year-old man who was driving, as well as two other men who fled the scene.

#8: Carson Wentz cut as quarterback of the Washington Commanders

In an unexpected decision, the Washington Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz from his position after only one season. Coach Ron Rivery has instead chosen rookie Sam Howell as the Commanders’ starting QB, and Wentz’s future in the sport is unknown.

#9: Bismarck, Mandan high schools targeted in false phone threats

High schools in Bismarck and Mandan went into lockdown on Thursday morning after threats of school shootings were made via phone call — leading to multiple areas engaging in Shelter-in-Place protocols. After police intervention and an investigation lasting several hours, the threat calls were deemed as non-credible.

#10: Tension between animal shelters in North Dakota

The Stray Sanctuary in Williston needs help housing local dogs — but when they reached out to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter, they were turned down due to an influx of dogs from Oklahoma that needed care. This has led to the discourse between the shelters — while Souris states that they are caring for all animals, The Stray Sanctuary questions why they are devoting necessary space and resources to animals from out-of-state instead of those in North Dakota.

#11: ND Veteran makes posthumous jump over Fort Bragg, NC, fulfilling his last wish

Vincent Compeau, a North Dakota veteran, served as a paratrooper in Fort Bragg, ND from 1980 to 1986, and passed away in November of 2022. However, he had one request after his passing: a final parachute jump. With help from Senator John Hoeven and representatives from the armed forces, his ashes were tethered up and parachuted over Fort Bragg — thus making his dream a reality.

#12: Evidence thrown out, bond lowered in Minot roommate murder case

33-year-old Shawnee Krall is facing AA Felony charges of Murder and Gross Sexual Imposition after 29-year-old Alice Quierolo’s body was found in a vehicle that he reportedly left on the property of a third party. However, recent arguments state that the officers who discovered the body did not properly obtain a search warrant for the vehicle in which it was found. This has resulted in the evidence being thrown out in court, and Krall’s bond to be lowered by a massive 75%.

#13: Bismarck-Mandan region hit by fast-falling, wet snow as March starts with a mess

February left North Dakota in a freeze — one that carried over to the first days of March. This article not only recounts the highway closures and roads that travelers should be wary of in icy conditions, but also contains reminders from the Bismarck Public Works Department regarding proper area and vehicle procedures during snowstorms.

#14: GAMING: Pokémon Day 2023 brings news of new releases

February 27th is known by the National Day Calendar as National Strawberry Day, Polar Bear Day, and Retro Day — but worldwide, it’s known as Pokemon Day. It’s been over 25 years since the franchise was released on that day — and every year, to celebrate, The Pokemon Company hosts a video presentation on February 27 highlighting upcoming releases and projects. From additional content for games to entirely new products and shows, come see what’s in store for the beloved series in 2023!

#15: Study: North Dakotans are some of the country’s biggest risk-takers

There are many different types of risks — from physical ones such as extreme sports to unexpected financial investments including starting new businesses and cryptocurrency — different in nature, but all risks nonetheless. A recent study weighing search results for these many different kinds of risks indicated that North Dakota is the sixth ‘riskiest’ state in the country, especially on the financial side.

To round out this week’s news, here’s a fantastic photograph of the night sky north of Ross. This image was sent in to us by Cassandra Lee!

(Image Credit: Cassandra Lee)

Interested in sending your own photos and videos to KX for a chance to be featured on our digital pages and news broadcasts? Learn how to do so here!