BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Valentine’s Day is coming up, and there’s plenty of things to love around North Dakota — but also plenty of things to be concerned about. While we’ve seen some great news over the past week, particularly with a major basketball announcement, there’s also been saddening deaths, bomb threats, and the return of unwanted pests. Here are the top ten most popular stories that have swept across KX’s digital pages this week.

#1: North Dakota High School Activities Association approves three-class basketball for 2023-2024 season

The NDHSAA has approved three-class basketball for the 2023-2024 season. During a meeting held by the NDHSAA, board members noted that a huge number of schools were in favor of the idea, and a majority insisted on beginning immediately. The three classes — AA, A, and B- will have teams assigned to each division at a later date.

#2: North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties

A priest is facing multiple charges in North Dakota counties after two women recounted inappropriate sexual encounters with him. Father Neil Pfeifer has been accused of and confessed to acts with women while practicing in both Logan and Stutsman counties.

#3: What’s the best high school for athletes in North Dakota?

Many people love athletics, and for young up-and-coming athletes, there’s no better way to develop their skills than at a school that promotes them. Check out this list of the best schools for athletes in North Dakota based on sports grades from Niche as well as the total number of sports they offer.

#4: Eek – these pests are back in North Dakota

It’s a new year, but the pest we always fight against stay the same. In this article, the National Pest Management Association is once again reminding North Dakotans of the top three household pest you can expect to see this year — and more importantly, the steps you can take to prevent them from invading your home.

#5: Petition to recall Emily Eckroth spreading around Bismarck

During a traffic stop in September, Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, pleaded guilty to obstructing police. As a result, many residents of Bismarck believe that she should be recalled from her position on the board. As Dr. Eckroth has refused to resign, the community is now gathering signatures for a petition to show their disapproval of her actions.

#6: Could North Dakota begin mining rare earth minerals soon?

Rare earth elements or minerals are a group of 15-17 elements referred to as the lanthanide series in the periodic table of elements. We tend to buy the from overseas.. but why? There are rare earth minerals in North Dakota as well. This article explains the history of rare earth mineral mining, as well as the possibility of our own state commencing mining operations.

#7: Bomb threat causes evacuation at South Bismarck Walmart

The Bismarck Police were called to the South Bismarck Walmart on Thursday, after a bomb threat came in at approximately 7:50 a.m. The department states that management evacuated the store while members of the Bomb Squad and Police Department worked to clear the store of any dangers. No threats were located, and it is believed the threat came from a scam caller attempting to get money from Walmart.

#8: Long-time basketball coach passes away after battle with cancer

Bismarck area basketball coach Jim Jeskse sadly passed away on Wednesday, February 8, after a long battle with cancer. Originating from New England, Jeske arrived at Bismarck Public Schools in 2000, and taught at Centennial Elementary, serving as a principal at Solheim and Pioneer Elementary, and coaching basketball at both Century High School and Bismarck State College.

#9: Generations of Butte memories burned to the ground

The Dodgen Steakhouse and Saloon in Butte was founded in the 1930s, but a structural fire on January 27 burned it to the ground. As firefighters fought the flames for several hours, the entire building was lost… but residents of the town state they will always keep the fond memories they had of the location in their hearts.

#10: Minot police say keep an eye on drinks at the bar

The Minot Police Department has issued a warning reminding those looking to spend a night at the bar to keep a close watch on their drinks. According to them, human traffickers are known to spike alcoholic drinks to render their targets drunk and sleepy. In this article, officers offer tips on how to reach out if you’re concerned your drink has been tampered with.

It would be wrong to end without another great viewer-submitted image, and here’s one of our favorites: this great photograph of a bald eagle was sent in by Reidun Askvig, who photographed it on his farm in Carpio!

(Image Credit: Reidun Askvig)

Are you interested in having your own photos and videos featured on KX News? Learn how to do so by visiting this page. We’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!