BISMARCK, N..D (KXNET) — Top o’ the morning (or afternoon, or evening, or whenever you’re reading this) to you! With St. Patrick’s Day on its way out, the Luck of the Irish was on full display for some people — especially those involved in the state’s Basketball scene. A majority of sports stories topped our charts this week, but there were plenty of other major events which occurred over the previous seven days. Of particular note were a large number of vehicle crashes, no doubt caused by the snowy conditions sweeping the state. With both good and bad in mind, take a look at the ten most popular stories from KX over the previous week.

#1: Tournament Central: North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament

The Class B tournament has seen great moments, thrills, chills, and spills. Keep up with KX’s Tournament Central in this all-access hub, featuring brackets, players to watch, results, and more!

#2: Logan Nissley reflects on winning Miss Basketball and why it means more than other accolades

Century High School’s Logan Nissley has had a long career as a winner — being a state basketball champion and winning multiple athlete of the year titles. However, she says that being crowned Miss Basketball is greater than any of these. In this exclusive interview, KX Sports talks to Nissley about her love of the game, growth as a person, and why she’s proud to hold her title.

#3: Linton’s Dan Carr reflects on a historic career that culminates with 801 wins

As a coach, Dan Carr is the ‘winningest’ leader in ND History — with a whopping 801 total wins over 44 years. In this special edition story, Luke Gamble talks to Carr about his legacy, his teams, and what exactly it is that makes his coaching style so successful.

#4: U.S. no longer seeking death penalty for convicted killer of Dru Sjodin

In 2003, Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. was convicted of kidnapping and killing Dru Sjodin, a student at the University of North Dakota. He was sentenced to death after a 2006 federal trial — but in 2021, he was ordered to be resentenced due to “misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence”. On Tuesday, March 14, the death penalty was withdrawn entirely without a stated reason — and few are more disappointed with the decision than ND’s own Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who led the team which originally prosecuted Rodriguez.

#5: Two killed in four-way vehicle crash on Highway 13

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was helping the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu tow his car out of a snow drift when tragedy struck on Monday, March 13. A Ford F-150 swerved right upon seeing the Silverado in the roadway, striking both vehicles and the pedestrians who were once their drivers, and later sideswiped a GMC Sierra as well. The two pedestrians were pronounced dead on the scene, with the Malibu’s passenger also suffering serious injuries.

#6: Bismarck woman dies in crash on Highway 6

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Ford driven by a 46-year-old Bismarck woman was heading north on Highway 6 when she apparently crossed into the southbound land and collided with another vehicle driven by a 69-year-old Bismarck woman. Both women were taken to Sanford Hospital, where the 69-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival.

#7: Grand Forks woman killed in crash with semi

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 58-year-old woman from Grand Forks was driving north on U.S. Highway 81 around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, when she drove over a long patch of ice and lost control of her vehicle. She slid into the southbound lane of the highway and was hit on the passenger side by a semi-trailer truck, suffering fatal injuries in the crash.

#8: One dead in crash near Mapleton

On Wednesday, March 15, a crash was reported between two semi trucks — a Volvo tanker truck and a Peterbilt. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Volvo semi was heading west on I-94 when it stopped for an unknown reason, after which it was rear-ended by the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt’s cargo (large HVAC equipment) caught fire as the semi landed in the ditch, and the Volvo tanker leaked over 6,500 gallons of ethylene glycol. The driver of the Peterbilt was pronounced dead on the scene.

#9: Missing after almost 10 years in Williston: We hear from Joe Lee’s girlfriend

In 2013, Jose ‘Joe’ Lee borrowed a vehicle from an acquaintance in June, and was expected to return it the next day. However, on June 3, the vehicle was found abandoned. Originally closed, the case has been reopened with the addition of new information — including the reveal that a phone was found by law enforcement. However, Joe’s former girlfriend Jennifer Gilworth has her own concerns regarding this revelation.

#10: Decade-old missing person case reopened by Williams County officials

The original article regarding the reopening of the Joe Lee case. Further details about Joe are revealed and explained in this article, including a list of investigations, details, and more. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Sergeant Detective Caleb Fry at 701-577-7700.

As usual, we simply can’t end an edition of In Case You Missed It without a beautiful shot of our beautiful state. This one was taken in Minot, and sent in to us by Richard Craig!

Interested in sending your own photos and videos to KX for a chance to be featured on our digital pages and news broadcasts? Learn how to do so here! We’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!