BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — March is nearing its’ end, but the news cycle never does. With both basketball season coming to a close, a major new change on the roadways, and a vast number of new developments in old stories, there’s still plenty to talk about this week. Here are the top tenstories that rocked KX’s digital feed from March 20 to March 26.

#1: ‘Girls Night Out’ gets kicked out of Minot

A nightclub owner is out thousands of dollars after Minot City Council members and the Minot Police Chief shut down a ‘Girls Night Out’ event. Council members state that their concerns were in audience participation and segments of the city liquor ordinance — but although the performance is stated to still stay within city guidelines, the owner of the Drop Zone has been left wto eat the costs of the unexpected cancellation.

#2: Minot man arrested following investigation of 2022 fatal crash

Scott Ramon Parizek, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of Negligent Homicide and False Information to Law Enforcement. According to a news release, this was the result of a month-long investigation into a motor vehicle crash in Northeast Ward County on August 8, 2022. Kyra Derouin, 28, was injured in the crash and died on August 19, 2022. Parizek is being held at the Ward County Detention Center without bond pending his initial court appearance.

#3: 80 mph speed limit gets green light in North Dakota

House Bill 1475, which passed by just four votes, would raise the speed limit by five miles an hour on the interstate in North Dakota. Lawmakers cited the so-called 85th percentile speed, which looks at the speed at which 85% of drivers on the road are traveling. Once the governor signs the bill, the Department of Transportation will replace the interstate signs by summer.

#4: Police seize gun from student at Century High School

According to Bismarck Police Lieutenant Luke Gardiner, a School Resource Officer at Century High School was notified that a student was possibly in possession of a weapon during school. The officer immediately began an investigation and located the student in question. Nobody was hurt, but the student has been referred to Juvenile Court for a weapons violation.

#5: Mandan woman arrested for child neglect, drugs and stolen firearm

According to an affidavit from Burleigh County District Court, a Bismarck police officer stated that they saw the driver of a mini-van driving suspiciously near the 1700 block of East Ave C. Upon pulling up to the vehicle, the officer recognized the driver as Shaunna Blackdog, a 34-year-old Mandan woman, who had a suspended license. After arresting Blackdog, police found ten live 9mm ammunition rounds in the vehicle and one on Blackdog’s person. Police also found a clean syringe, a gram of marijuana, tin foil, and a gun — which Blackdog had given to her child in the vehicle’s back seat.

#6: Nikki Entzel appeals her convictions, gets new attorney

Nikki Entzel was found guilty on three counts at her October 2022 trial and sentenced to life in prison February 17, 2023. However, she is appealing her convictions. An amended notice of appeal was filed with the court March 15. No date has been set yet for the state’s high court to hear Entzel’s appeal.

#7: Bismarck Century’s Lauren Ware entering transfer portal. Leaving Arizona

Bismarck’s Lauren Ware will be leaving the University of Arizona as she enters the transfer portal and looks for a new school to call home. According to numerous reports, the Bismarck Century grad along with three other Arizona teammates have officially entered the transfer portal following Arizona’s loss to Maryland on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

#8: Juvenile in custody in Williston High School threat

Williston Police report they have a juvenile male in custody following their investigation into reports of a threatening message involving Williston High School circulating on social media. According to a post on its Facebook page, the department says around 10:17 p.m., on Monday, it received several reports of a threatening message circulating on social media regarding the school. The juvenile has been cited with three counts of terrorizing.

#9: 2023 North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball All-State Team

The players for both the first and second North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball All-State Team have been chosen. On Monday, March 20, the names of the boys selected for the team were released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). Meet the individuals who make up the team in this article!

#10: 2023 North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball All-State Team

Once you’ve finished meeting the members of the Boys all-state team, visit this page to meet the members of this year’s Girl’s Basketball All-State Team!

To cap off this article, here's a lovely images of the auroras over Kenmare, sent in by Regina parks!

Taken in Kenmare and sent in by Regina Parks

