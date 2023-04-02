BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — April 1st is a day for pranks and comedy, but discuussing the biggest news if the week never has been — and never will be — a laughing matter. Many serious events have sprung up across North Dakota, with stories of true events, companies putting employees at risk, and individuals being charged with horrific crimes making the front pages of KX’s website. Here are the top twelve stories that have seen the most views and web traffic on our digital pages.

#1: 85-year-old Bismarck man arrested for sexually abusing multiple children

Gary Kline is facing charges after the Bismarck Police began investigating allegations of him sexually abusing of two children on March 14. Police state that Kline has had access to children through both his volunteer work and career. The man is now facing two charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and the Bismarck Police Department is seeking more information from the community regarding these allegations and any other potential victims.

#2: North Dakota is first state to approve required cybersecurity education

Governor Burgum has signed House Bill 1398 into law, which requires K-12 classrooms in the state to teach classes and lessons in computer science and security. It’s the governor’s hope that these classes will not only encourage those hoping to get into the fields of technology, but for both older and younger North Dakotans to understand how important compute science and safety are in modern society.

#3: Four arrested following meth seizure near Dickinson elementary school

Dickinson Police have arrested four individuals and seized a significant amount of meth, cocaine, and marijuana (among other items) in an apartment across the street from Prairie Rose Elementary in Dickinson on Sunday afternoon. An investigation from the police department last Sunday afternoon resulted in a SWAT operation on the building, in which the apartment owner, an upstairs neighbor, and two other individuals were detained on varying charges.

#4: Man arrested for drugs at Sky Dancer Casino and Resort

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian Drug Taskforce, in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, carried out a raid on a hotel room at the Sky Dancer Casino Tuesday evening — during which they discovered hundreds of Fentanyl pills, as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The hotel room’s resident — Shamar Turner — is believed to have come from Detroit, MI to sell the drugs to the Turtle Mountain Community, and is now facing multiple charges.

#5: Ag and Energy: Feral Pigs

Feral pigs are a serious problem in North Dakota — and one that’s only grown as the years go by. These pigs can be a major nuisance as they attack field crops — but this week’s Ag and Energy focuses on what ND is doing to stop the problem, as well as tells you what to do if you encounter a feral pig yourself.

#6: Mandan excavation company fined for exposing workers to trench hazards

For the seventh time in five years, inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have found Mandan-based Bowers Excavating LLC guilty of exposing workers to trench hazards. After opening three separate inspections against the company, inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor and OSHA discovered that the company was not providing proper protection to trench workers. Previous instances of the company violating OSHA guidelines date back to 2019, and include failure to use protection systems, protect workers from water hazards, and provide safe means of entering and exiting trenches.

#7: Former NFL player Shann Schillinger named UMary head football coach

Shann Schillinger has had experience in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans — but now, he’s headed to the University of Mary. Hear from Schillinger and learn of his history on and off the playing field here.

#8: Minot sprint car driver and Dickinson track champion named to North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame

The North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame has officially announced its Class of 2023: Donny Schatz, Becki Wells Staley, and Chris Coste. From professional racers to cross-country champions, and even a World Series baseball champ, learn more about the hall’s latest entries in this article!

#9: AR-15: History, misconceptions, and the truth

Recent concerns regarding gun violence have led many to speculate about the presence of firearms in the US — with the AR-15, one of the most popular rifles in America, being a hot-button topic. This article explains the history and controversy behind the famous firearm, and offers counterpoints regarding gun bans in the United States.

#10: Man killed in shooting at Fanatics in Beulah

According to a Facebook post from the Beluah Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Fanatics that resulted in two people being hit, with one being pronounced dead on the scene. A Beluah officer was able to initiate a traffic stop on a suspect’s vehicle, and a male subject was brought into custody. This is an ongoing story, and will be updated when new information becomes available.

#11: North Dakota true crime story coming to the big screen

Many years ago, Charles Bannon, a resident of Schafer, murdered the Haven family in cold blood — and in response, the community took matters into it’s own hands and executed the man in what is now known as North Dakota’s Last Lynching. Now, a live-action movie based on the event is touring the state. Hear what the residents of the area, the film’s producer, and others have to say about the movie adaptation, as well as where you can catch it around ND.

#12: Study: How much do North Dakotans drink?

North Dakotans love to drink — but sometimes, we have a tendency to go a bit overboard. A study performed by Drughelpline.Org not only reveals just how much alcohol we drink per person on a yearly basis, but also the downsides that come with that consumption — including our shocking rates of excess drinking and drunk driving.

This is normally the time we’d end the article with a joke in honor of the holiday, and there’s no better area in ND to photograph than the illusion-heavy Enchanted Highway. However, the beauty in this picture is no joke! This image was take in Gladstone and sent in to us by Dan Osterhoudt!

(Image Credit: Dan Osterhoudt)

Interested in sending your own photos and videos to KX for a chance to be featured on our digital pages and news broadcasts? Learn how to do so here! We’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!