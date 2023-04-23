BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earth Day is a great time to think about the climate, globalization, and mass-production issues plaguing the world — but it’s also just as important to address the good and bad in our own state (as is any day, to be fair). Between sports, schools, bills, and crime, there’s certainly a lot to cover. Here are the ten most popular stories that came across KX’s news desk this week.

#1: NDHSAA finalizes state basketball tournament sites for next two years

Starting this season, ND high school basketball will be separated into three different categories — and with the announcement of new classes comes the locations where their basketball games will be played. According to NDHSAA officials, the classifications of schools have been finalized, for the most part, barring potential special circumstances.

#2: School district report shows assistant principal investigated for alleged theft

A report issued by Bismarck Public School District No. 1 shows that Wachter Middle School assistant principal, Beth Jeide, was investigated by the school district for alleged theft of district funds. This article includes reports and documents from BPS regarding missing funds, stolen bills, and more.

#3: ND Lions All-Star Basketball roster released

The ND Lions All-Star Basketball rosters have been released! Come take a look at both the boys’ and girls’ rosters, including their schools, numbers, heights, and more.

#4: Bismarck man charged for assaulting a police officer

On Wednesday, April 19, police were called to a request where 34-year-old Brandon Dubois told officers he was almost hit by a car — but when the drivers of the vehicle were questioned, they stated that Dubois had stolen money and pills from their home. As officers attempted to search Dubois, he began fighting with the police, and bit an officer on the hand before being handcuffed.

#5: Grand opening announced for Magic City Discovery Center

. The dream of building a children’s museum in Minot started in 2013 when the Give 360 group came up with the idea. The dream then became a reality with the completion of the $20 million project — which will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, May 5.

#6: $350,000 worth of drugs and guns seized by Williston Police

A search warrant executed in Williston this week led to the confiscation of $350,000 worth of drugs and guns by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force (NWNTF). An investigation into a Williston apartment resulted in officers seizing multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl pills. The home’s owner — 29-year-old Richard Lloyd — has been taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges.

#7: ND law enforcement testing device to screen drivers for drug impairment

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 56 percent of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes in 2020 tested positive for at least one drug. To help better identify the problems, recognition experts across North Dakota are participating in a pilot program to test a mobile screening device that can detect if a driver is under the influence of drugs. The portable device can detect the presence of THC in many drugs, and the results of the pilot program could provide the data needed to start using them by 2025.

#8: Deadly Avian Flu strikes North Dakota, more infections expected

The ND Department of Agriculture has confirmed the state’s first case of avian flu after a commercial flock of turkeys in the southern part of the state. With spring migration in full swing, the state veterinarian notes that the contagious and deadly disease could pose a major threat to poultry populations soon.

#9: Mandan Middle School names new assistant principal

Following the announcement of its new principal, just a couple of weeks ago, Mandan Middle School has now found its new assistant principal. Come learn more about Lisa Klabunde and her story in this article.

#10: Cando woman dies on flooded road in Rolette County

According to ND Highway Patrol, a driver was killed after an accident in Rolette County. The report states that a woman was killed when her vehicle lost control while on a wet road due to snow melt. The car then veered off into a ditch and rolled, and the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

We don’t have too many weather photos this week, but there’s still a few great ones left. This spectacular Sun Dog was sent to us by Andrew Knutson!

