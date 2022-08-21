It’s been a busy week for KX. Between an influx of traffic accidents, jarring reveals in auditing and criminal business, both the newsroom and digital teams have been swamped. Thankfully, we’re still able to compress the week’s biggest stories of every category into our weekly In Case You Missed It.

#1: Report faults prison guards, checks in Chad Isaak suicide

An investigation into the prison suicide of Chad Isaak found that he had covered his cell window with cardboard and a guard failed to follow proper procedures in conducting required checks. The investigation report from the state Highway Patrol said Isaak was found hanging in his cell July 31. He was rushed to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

#2: Three tornadoes confirmed by weather service in Ruso area August 15

The National Weather Service says a total of three tornadoes touched down in the Ruso area Monday evening, with one being rated as an EF-2. In a report issued late Wednesday, the service outlined the chronology of the roughly hour-long outbreak and the damage caused by the twisters.

#3: Human Services audit turns up investigative failures, more than $650 million in financial errors

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is being faulted in a recent audit for not following its own investigative policies in a timely manner and for a wide variety of financial errors totaling more than $650 million. In particular, the State Auditor’s report notes some of the investigative issues with Human Services go back six years.

#4: Burgum calls for Pledge of Allegiance opportunities, display of the American flag

The Pledge of Allegiance is something normally recited at the beginning of school and government meetings, but the Fargo School Board voted to stop reciting the Pledge at their meetings, citing diversity concerns and the phrase ‘under God.’ The decision made national headlines. The school board later reversed its decision. Governor Doug Burgum released a statement calling for public schools and elected government groups to administer the Pledge of Allegiance.

#5: McKenzie River closes due to staffing issue

The pizza restaurant and pub, a Bismarck staple for nine years, announced that it was temporarily closing its doors due to a lack of employees. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they lost two long-time workers recently, and have struggled to bounce back, citing a lack of available workers. It is unclear when the restaurant will reopen, but people are encouraged to watch their Facebook page for future updates.

#6: Tasting newsroom dreams (and nightmares) with Coca-Cola Dreamworld

As the newest entry into the Coca-Cola family — particularly its new gallery of mystery flavors — Coke Dreamworld claims to be dream-flavored. But what do dreams actually taste like? To get to the bottom of the mystery, we talked some of KX’s finest investigative journalists into having a little taste test.

We'll finish this week with a few photos of the fog on Strawberry Lake in Ruso, sent to us by Vickie Anfinson!

