BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28!

#1: Apparent murder-suicide reported in Bismarck

A mother and son were found dead on August 22 around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother.

#2: What do KX’s dreams taste like? A review of Coca-Cola Dreamworld

Mystery flavors from Coke are a new thing. The company has previously released special edition drinks like Coca-Cola Byte and Coca-Cola Starlight, keeping the ingredients off the labels. The newest mystery drink is Coca-Cola Dreamworld, which is supposedly ‘dream-flavored’. But what do dreams taste like? We tried it out.

#3: Three-vehicle collision in Pickardville

A major collision involving a car, a trailer, and a school bus east of Pickardville resulted in the death of one woman and the injuries of several other individuals — including nine children. The most recent article discussing the incident is listed here to provide up-to-date information.

#4: PHOTOS: Thunderstorm takes over the state

A severe storm took over North Dakota throughout the day on Tuesday. Some places simply got lightning and rain, while others experienced a lot more. Here are several photos of the storm and its effects.

#5: Neighbor helps Bismarck police during chase

Bismarck police were chasing a suspect near Washington Street and Arbor Avenue on Sunday just after 5 p.m. when, police say a man saw it happen, jumped out of his car, and tackled the person being chased.

#6: How now, giant cow? A visit to Salem Sue

Salem Sue is a tremendous landmark here in North Dakota, serving as the symbol of both New Salem and ND’s dynamic dairy industry. Our digital reporter and certified city boy took a trip to New Salem to learn more about both the town and its beloved mascot.

To round out the highlights, here’s a wildly popular video of the thunderstorms that shook our state!

Do you have a great shot you’d like to show us? Be sure to visit this page to learn how to submit your photos and videos. You can also reach out to us on our Bismarck and Minot Facebook pages. We’ll see you again next weekend for more of the news you need to know in North Dakota!