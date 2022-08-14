With busy days at work and plenty of stories to go around, it can be difficult to pinpoint the most important news to focus on. Thankfully, there’s now a quick way to keep up with the largest stories KX has covered.

With the new In Case You Missed It segment, we’ll be sure to bring you the best of the newsroom delivered in one convenient package… starting now. Here are six of the most popular stories that shook our website this week that we think you need to check out!

#1: Cara Mund: Why she’s running for Congress

Cara Mund is running for Congress. The Bismarck native and former Miss America said part of her decision to run as an Independent is a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent abortion rights decision, which effectively repealed Roe v. Wade. If she qualifies for the November ballot, Mund will face off against incumbent Republican Kelly Armstrong and Democratic-NPL candidate Mark Haugen. If elected, Mund would become North Dakota’s first female representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

#2: North Dakota woman sentenced to life in prison for the death of foster child, abuse and neglect of other children

A Tokio, ND couple have each been sentenced to life in prison following their convictions on multiple child abuse charges. The case involved two of their biological children and two other children placed with them through foster care.

#3: Red flags in insurance fraud: one man caught years later

A Casselton man is facing insurance fraud charges following an investigation that revealed he had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers for ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of the 39 claims showed ‘signs of misrepresentation.’ Those 14 claims totaled $34,000.

#4: SPORTS — Velva-Garrison-Drake/Annamoose looks to continue winning culture

One of the top teams in Class 11B football continues to be the Velva-Garrison-Drake/Anamoose Aggies. This team hasn’t missed post-season action since 2014, a successful streak that speaks well of a strong bond between coaches and players.

#5: LIST — Counties with the most born and bred residents in North Dakota

Contrary to what many may think, not everyone born in one location or state wants to move away. It is true that the natural trend over the years, according to U.S. Census data, has been for a lot of people to constantly move to other states. But there are also a lot of folks who like it just where they are. And in North Dakota, there are counties where people who were born here stay here. In fact, in one North Dakota county, 92 percent of the population is made up of those born in North Dakota.

#6: PHOTOS — GenCon: The Best Four Days in Gaming (and more)

With how popular video games and outdoor activities are, it might be a shock to some that the board game industry is still tremendous.. and growing every year. GenCon, the world’s largest board gaming convention, takes place every year in Indianapolis, bringing good food, good games, and good fun to over 60,000 people from around the States. KX’s digital correspondent, a frequent flyer at the convention, shared his experiences at GenCon 2022 in this exclusive photo gallery.

To round out this week in review, here are a couple of our favorite photographs taken right here in North Dakota, sent in by our viewers!

A beautiful swirl of purple surround Lake Audubon near Coleharbor. (Image Credit: Tim Meckle)

A view of a furry friend relaxing near Drake. (Image Credit: Makayla Miiller)

A lovely sunset over Lake Sakakawea State Park. (Image Credit: Michele Pennington)

