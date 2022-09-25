BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with the Bismarck-Mandan area being of particular focus.

#1: One man killed in shooting at Motel 6 in Bismarck

Bismarck Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead at Bismarck’s Motel 6 early Friday morning, Sept. 23. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the motel around 12:40 a.m. and found a 26-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

#2: ND driver claims political argument preceded teen’s death

A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early Sunday. The driver accused of striking Ellingson in an alley, Shannon Brandt, 41, is charged in Foster County with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

#3: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Highway 23.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west down Highway 23 near New Town, when he hit the 9-year-old boy who was also in the westbound lane. The boy sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Trinity Health in Minot.

#4: One-vehicle rollover on Bismarck Expressway injures juvenile driver.

Century Ave from the Best Buy Entrance to Springfield Street in Bismarck was blocked off Sept. 21 and traffic was not allowed in the area following a vehicle rollover accident that sent the juvenile driver to the hospital.

#5: Williston woman arrested after striking her 2-year-old child with a hot pan

A 25-year-old Williston woman, Sandra Travis, has been arrested following a complaint that she was abusing her 2-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son by withholding food from the son and striking her daughter with a hot pan, leaving a burn mark on her lower back.

#6: Bill Gates farmland purchase raises red flags

Former North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture, lawyer, farm advocate, and author Sarah Voge says the state’s anti-corporate-farm law protects family farmers from being bought out by corporate absentee farmers that do not buy locally or play a big part in the local communities they have set up shop. Like Bill Gates, she says.

#7: Man identified in possible Mandan homicide case

According to the Mandan Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m. on September 23, members of the department responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of the trolley bridge in the 1900 block of 3rd Street Southeast. When they arrived, officers found Kevin Greybull, 65, dead on the scene. Police are currently investigating his death as a homicide.

Not everything is bad news, however… there were still plenty of positive things to report this week as well. Here are three of our favorite stories on the lighter side of KX News’ coverage.

Miss North Dakota is on her way to the Miss USA Stage

SaNoah LaRocque is headed for the Miss USA stage to represent our great state as the first Miss Native American North Dakota. LaRocque will be representing her culture on stage by wearing her traditional jingle dress and will be incorporating some Scandinavian tokens as well.

BRB: Fashion-Forward Philanthropy with United Way’s Little Black Dress event

In Bismarck and Mandan alone, one in five people doesn’t have enough money to make ends meet. This is a problem the United Way hopes to solve with its Little Black Dress campaign. In this week’s BRB, Brendan Rodenberg visited the Little Black Dress’s meetings before and after the campaign to talk about the United Way’s fashionable fundraiser to help those in our community struggling with poverty.

Avast! What be the deal with Talk Like a Pirate Day?

September 19 was International Talk Like a Pirate Day! Ye all may still be landlubbers, but there ain’t no problem with makin’ sure you know how to celebrate the holiday right next time. This article be teachin’ ya the holiday’s origins, how it spread across the Seven Seas, portrayals of pirates in pop culture, and ye’ll even be learnin’ a bit of pirate speech to get you ready for next year. Read it or walk the plank!

We’re running low on photos and videos! Do you have any you’d like to send to us? Be sure to submit them using this link, and they might be featured on our digital page or news broadcasts! We’ll see you next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It.