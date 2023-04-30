Here’s a recap of the top stories that made the news in the KX region over the past week:

#1: Massive ‘rare earth’ deposit found in Williston Basin

The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (DMR), in conjunction with State Geologist Ed Murphy, announced ND’s Geological Survey has discovered a nearly thirty-foot-thick interval of rocks containing untapped critical minerals. Critical minerals are defined by the U.S. Government as minerals that are essential to the economic or national security of the states.

#2: Rare earth minerals: What, exactly, is in ND and when will the state profit from them?

Yes, North Dakota has coal seams with high concentrations of rare earth minerals. But getting them in an economically feasible manner and in amounts enough to satisfy U.S. demand is a whole different story — and one that may take years to realize, if ever. So, pare down the excitement and let some reality sink in.

#3: Process begins to tear down old railroad bridge over the Missouri River

Work is now starting on a plan to tear down the historic rail bridge on the Missouri River in Bismarck. The state Department of Water Resources approved two permits to Burlington Northern Santa Fe for the demolition and construction of a new bridge. Workers have already removed trees along the railroad tracks on the Mandan side. A railroad spokesperson says this spring, workers will begin building the embankment for a new bridge that’ll be built north of the existing bridge. The permit also means the railroad will hang a debris capture system to collect pieces of the bridge as they take it apart. BNSF expects the teardown and new bridge construction will take about four years.

#4: The Toasted Frog in Bismarck closes abruptly and permanently

The Toasted Frog restaurant in Bismarck is permanently closed, as of April 23. Restaurant leaders previously announced a temporary closure due to ownership changes., but say plans have now changed and the restaurant will not be reopening. In a press release, Bismarck Toasted Frog owners say, new terms could not be reached with the potential new ownership group. The Toasted Frog in Bismarck has been a popular restaurant since 2010 when it opened its doors. This closure does not impact the toasted frog’s other locations in Grand Forks and Fargo.

#5: Williston man arrested for terrorizing woman in Bismarck

A 31-year-old Williston man was arrested on Sunday, April 23, after breaking a protection order that was placed on him by a woman in Bismarck. According to a police affidavit, police responded to a terrorizing report in Bismarck around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday that was called in by a woman who had a protection order in place against a Williston man, Kenneth Bailey. The order came from a previous incident that occurred in Mandan where Bailey threatened the woman. According to police, they then confirmed with Morton County that a protection order had been served to Bailey and that the confrontation with the woman meant he was in direct violation of the order. Bailey was then arrested.

#6: Gallery: Northern Lights views from around North Dakota

The Northern Lights put on another spectacular display in the North Dakota skies recently. People all across the KX viewing region sent in their best photos and videos of the dazzling atmospheric phenomena that never fails to amaze. Take a look.

#7: St. Mary’s head football coach Dan Smrekar announces his retirement

St. Mary’s High School’s head football coach, Dan Smrekar, has officially announced his retirement after serving as head coach of the Saints for the past 45 years. With a tremendous and legendary career behind him, Smrekar finishes his Saints career with a record of 295-168, having led the Saints to 8 state titles and 14 region titles. He’s been selected as the NDHSCA State Coach of the Year 6 times and was inducted into the NDHSCA Hall of Fame in 2010. The search for who will be named the next head football coach at St. Mary’s will begin immediately.

#8: Every North Dakota State University football player ever taken in the NFL draft

The NFL Draft dominated sports news this week, and we wanted in on a piece of the action at the local level. So, here’s a look back at every former Bison that had the honor of hearing their name called during the NFL Draft.

#9: Every University of North Dakota football player ever taken in the NFL Draft

We didn’t forget the UND players who had their brief moments in the NFL spotlight. Here’s their list, too.

#10: NFL draft picks from North Dakota

Finally, we rounded out our local look at the NFL Draft by listing all the native North Dakotans who were the top picks in the NFL Draft. Keep in mind, this particular list features players from North Dakota, not those who live outside the state and came to temporarily play at the state colleges and universities.