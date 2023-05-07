Here’s a recap of the top stories that made the news in the KX region over the past week:

#1: 19-year-old injured in officer-involved shooting in North Bismarck

A 19-year-old male was brought to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in North Bismarck on Thursday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Arlington Drive for a report of a man pulling a gun on a resident in the area.

#2: Officer badly injured in Fort Yates detention facility assault

A juvenile detention officer in Fort Yates was badly injured in what is believed to have been an assault at a detention facility there. The current condition of the juvenile detention officer is unknown. Few other details have been released at this point regarding the incident.

#3: The North Dakota Legislature adjourned. Here’s what was passed.

On April 29, the 68th North Dakota Legislature adjourned on its 75th day. The session went over multiple pieces of major legislation addressing a large number of topics across North Dakota — ranging from tax relief, workforce, education, local infrastructure, and more. And KX has covered them all. Here’s a list of the bills passed, changes made, and grants added in some of North Dakota’s most major areas of concern, according to a release from the House Majority Office.

#4: North Dakota science teacher retires after 50 years

Bill Malaski began his teaching journey in North Dakota, and this is his last year as a science teacher in Strasburg. Between one year in Cooperstown, 33 years in Wishek, and 16 years in Strasberg, Bill Malaski has been teaching in total for 50 years.

#5: One critically injured in Bismarck pedestrian-vehicle crash

Shortly before noon on May 1, a 63-year-old man was walking west in the crosswalk across 7th street while a 32-year-old man driving a Dodge pickup truck was making a left turn from Main Avenue to go south on 7th street, striking the pedestrian as it did so. Officers then found the 63-year-old man in the roadway, and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. The man is currently alive, but in critical condition.

#6: One arrested after ND-MT vehicle pursuit

One man has been taken into custody after he led officers in a cross-state pursuit from Williston, ND to Fairview, MT. According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:42 a.m. on April 29, officers responded to a report that an individual had located their stolen trailer at an address to the west of Williston. Upon arriving at the location, the deputy responding to the incident witnessed a male suspect attaching the trailer to a tan pickup truck. When he saw the deputy, the suspect climbed into the pickup and attempted to flee.

#7: Reduced charge for man who ran over teen at McHenry street dance

A man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter, according to court documents. Shannon Brandt, 42, of Glenfield, North Dakota, initially said he hit and killed Cayler Ellingson in McHenry, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Bismarck, after a political argument in September 2022. Instead of life in prison for a murder conviction, Brandt could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years if found guilty of manslaughter.

#8: MDU asks for another rate increase.

Montana Dakota Utilities has asked state leaders to say yes to a rate increase for customers. MDU raised rates last summer, when customers were charged an average of $5.09 more per month. This time, customers could expect to pay around $3.18 more per month.

#9: The results are in for the mule deer survey

The spring mule deer survey is used to assess the deer abundance in the badlands after snow melt and before trees begin to leaf out, which are the best conditions for aerial observation. This year, biologists counted just under 2,000 mule deer in 286.3 square miles in the survey, and the density in the badlands was seven deer per square mile. The results of the study showed that western North Dakota’s mule deer population is 29% lower than last year, and 5% below the long-term average.