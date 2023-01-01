BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2023 Has officially begun! As the new year dawns on us, many of us are looking forward to 365 days of better times. As much as we all want to celebrate the new year, though, it’s important to discuss the events of the week leading up to it. Here are the seven biggest stories of 2022’s final days.

#1- USPS mail suspensions across North Dakota

Cities and towns all across North Dakota (and five other states) have been reporting a lack of mail delivery from the United States Postal Service. While some major cities are proceeding, but slowly, many small towns are still struggling, and with the weather clearing up, the situation becomes much more questionable.

#2- Bismarck man with 108 misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson

36-year-old Brently Iron Road of Bismarck has 108 misdemeanors and seven felonies in total — including his latest charge of criminal trespassing and terrorizing. According to a police affidavit, after a verbal confrontation with a clerk at the Simonson in North Bismarck, Iron Road left the store and returned with a hatchet he used to threaten the clerk. Iron Road was then taken into custody.

#3- Montana woman killed in McKenzie County head-on crash

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on the evening of December 26, a 61-year-old woman from Sidney, Montana failed to negotiate a curve, sending her vehicle crashing head-on into a truck driven by a man from Kansas. The woman was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

#4- Bismarck family loses everything in camper fire

A family in Bismarck were inside their trailer at the KOA Campground when they saw smoke coming through the vents. They ran outside to see flames spreading rapidly, consuming their home. Groups from across ND such as the Teen Challenge and the American Red Cross are stepping up to provide the family with assistance in this traumatic time.

#5- New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius

A New Town man was arrested at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck after threatening the staff of the medical center with a pocket knife. After barricading himself in a bathroom at the establishment, the man –44-year-old Joseph Conklin — began setting multiple objects on fire before he was persuaded to leave by St. Alexius staff. When questioned by police, Conklin stated that he believed the pounding he heard from the bathroom door was caused by “Some Natives from Minneapolis” who had previously attempted to kill him.

#6- Chilly Reception – A Floridian’s first blizzard in North Dakota

Not all of KX’s intrepid journalists are from North Dakota, or have even called the north their home. This means that the multiple severe snowstorms are particularly tough on them. Digital Reporter Brendan Rodenberg — who came up to assist KX from all the way down in Florida just this year– recounts his experiences getting used to the snowy climate of our state in this humorous Op-Ed article.

There weren’t too many major stories this week, but it would be wrong to finish welcoming the new year on such a standard note. Instead, we’d also love to remind you of some of the happiest stories from 2022 with this special-edition article.

To welcome 2023 with one more great surprise, here’s a fantastic view of the sun from 2022, sent to us by Martha Salamanca!

(Image Credit: Martha Salamanca)

If you’ve got any great images to help us ring in the new year, learn how to send them here. Happy New Year, and we’ll see you again next week for another edition of In Case You Missed It!