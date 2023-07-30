MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair is perhaps the largest event in our corner of the world, and as such, it’s only natural that KX gives it the respect it deserves through plenty of news coverage. But with all of the different stories and aspects of the event there are, it can be somewhat difficult to point out exactly which articles and videos will catch your eye.

It’s that mass of stories that led us to take two emergency measures to ensure everyone gets their fill of the fair. In addition to issuing a second In Case You Missed It this weekend, we’ve brought the column’s original writer back to pick out some of the most serious, gripping, funny, or simply entertaining articles concerning the fair. Without further ado, here’s a list of five fantastic pieces from our ongoing coverage of the North Dakota State Fair.

#1: Missed the North Dakota State Fair Parade? Watch it here!

It isn’t a proper State Fair without a State Fair Parade — but whether due to distance or traffic, many people might not have been able to see it in person. Thankfully, KX News live-streamed it all, on both television and the internet — and just in case you couldn’t make it to the broadcast, either, we’ve archived it on our website for you to access at any time!

#2: Man who stole tip jar intended for Fargo families identified

In order to help raise money for the families of the police officers involved in a Fargo shooting, Gobbler Concessions put out a tip jar at the state fair. Unfortunately, someone attempted to steal the funds. The individual was later tracked down, but the money inside was gone. Nevertheless, the community has stood by Gobbler, and donations continued to flood in for the rest of the week.

#3: 4-H & FFA members showcase talents and future leaders at the State Fair

The fair isn’t just rides, games, and snacks – it’s also a great place for many budding young ranchers to prove they’re as good as their elders. The FFA and 4-H organizations take this time to show off their prized livestock and empower young people — and in this article, we took a closer look at how important an event like this is for North Dakotans.

#4: State Fair Food Frenzy champions crowned in culinary showdown

A state fair means plenty of fair food — and every year, judges from the NDSF tour the different food stalls and trucks to determine where the best eats and sweets across ND can be found on the fairgrounds. Come take a look at some of the winners from this year’s clash of cuisines!

#5: Lemonade and lasso at the State Fair

There’s no funfair without fun, and we like to have plenty of it here at KX News. Here’s a riddle for you: what do you get when you cross an excited weather girl, a mechanical bull, and a copious amount of lemonade? The answer is, a very entertaining video.

The State Fair is over, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had looking over everything it brought to North Dakota. If nothing else, you can always remember it through our own coverage — as well as use it to make plans for next year!