BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Roseglen woman killed in hit and run. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, they received a report of a female pedestrian having been hit by a car on Highway 23 around 3:45 a.m. August 4, with the witness stating that a vehicle had hit the woman and then left the scene.

2: Two dead, one injured in crash near Williston. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a woman from Groves, Texas was driving north on Highway 85 when her vehicle hydroplaned because of a heavy downpour. The car crossed the center line and hit a Kenworth, driven by a man from Minot, head-on.

3: Medina woman dies in crash near Cleveland. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and NDHP received a report of a vehicle that entered a large slough just south of Cleveland. The Stutsman County Dive Rescue and First Responders were able to get a 64-year-old woman out of a submerged pickup. First responders performed life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead on scene.

4: Videos of wind and storm damage piling in. Hailstorms swept across most of North Dakota Tuesday night, leaving behind significant wind and hail damage to crops to property.

5: Hazen Bay receives heavy storm damage. The recent storms have struck many places throughout North Dakota, but some areas were struck harder than others. Hazen Bay, located near Lake Sakakawea, was hit with hail and high winds. That storm flattened the crops in several fields just south of the lake.

6: North Dakota stuntwoman makes it on the big screen. From North Dakota to Hollywood, Naomi Chaffee pulls big stunts on TV. She recently worked on the HBO Max show The Righteous Gemstones, as Kristen Johnston’s stunt double.

7: Outdoor pools getting ready to close for summer in Bismarck. It feels like summer just started, but school is coming and Bismarck Parks and Recreation District’s (BPRD) outdoor pool season is starting to end. According to a news release from BPRD, it’ll be ending over the upcoming weeks as the college and high school workforce goes back to school and practices start for fall sports.

8: Burgum plans visit to ND National Guard and U.S.-Mexico border. Governor Doug Burgum is planning a visit to North Dakota National Guard soldiers next week who are part of efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. While Burgum is on site, he will tour security and engineering operations at the border and have briefings from leaders.