BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Three ND attorneys suspended from practicing law in the state. The North Dakota Supreme Court Thursday issued a series of opinions that effectively stop three lawyers from practicing law in North Dakota.

2: GoFundMe page started for North Dakota Little League World Series team. The Fargo 12U All-Star Team has already made history by becoming the first North Dakota team to ever advance to the Little League World Series, but now they’re looking to continue to make history and win the whole thing.

3: Meet North Dakota’s first-ever Little League World Series team. North Dakota has never had a team make an appearance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport in the league’s 75-year history. The Fargo 12U All-Stars have changed that though.

4: Fargo man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Kenmare. One person has life-threatening injuries from a crash between two semis near Kenmare on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

5: Bismarck man arrested for DUI and terrorizing after car crash. A 35-year-old Bismarck man, Devon Pahl, was arrested late Wednesday night after he allegedly caused a car crash while driving under the influence and attempted to bite an officer and staff at the hospital where he was taken to before jail.

6: Small white butterflies and why they’re all over. According to the NDSU Extension in Ward County, these butterflies are called Cabbage White butterflies, not to be confused with the cabbage moth or the Army cutworm moth. They are smaller than two inches with a white to pale yellow wing with black or brown dots. Males have one spot and females have two spots on the top part of their wings.

7: Baby giraffe born at Roosevelt Park Zoo. Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot welcomed a new member to the animal family August 7 with the birth of a baby giraffe. As of August 15, the baby weighs 133 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

8: Bismarck teen facing murder charges appears in court virtually. A Bismarck teen facing murder charges for the death of a 28-year-old appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday for a final dispositional conference. 16-year-old Jesse Taylor Junior is charged with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield.

9: Beloved attraction at Bismarck’s Super Slide to close soon. One local amusement park is experiencing a change that people are sad to hear about, but they’re taking the opportunity to relive fond memories.

10: Fired Bismarck police officer’s attorney responds, says officer stands by actions. The attorney for fired Bismarck police officer George Huff has responded after requesting that the Bismarck Civil Service Commission cancel a hearing scheduled for this week to hear the former officer’s appeal of his termination.