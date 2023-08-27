BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Dot’s Pretzels manufacturing facility in Velva to shut down. The Hershey Company, owner of the Dot’s Pretzels brand that originated in North Dakota, is shutting down its manufacturing facility in Velva. Hershey said the physical limitations of the Velva building and the costs associated with the facility has led the company to cease operations there and close the facility.

2: Body of man found along street in Minot is identified. Minot Police have identified the man whose body was found August 24 along the road in the 700 block of 31st Avenue Southwest. Authorities say he is 30-year-old Brandon J. Kvame, a Minot resident. “The autopsy has been completed, however the toxicology report is still being conducted,” said Investigations Commander Captain Dale Plessas. “The results of toxicology could take several months. We will not have a definitive cause of death until the toxicology report has been finalized.”

3: Videos of four different women found on device planted inside tanning booth. Bismarck Police have formally charged 45-year-old Layton Kessler with four counts of surreptitious intrusion, suspected of placing a hidden camera in a tanning booth at Bismarck’s Planet Fitness location. According to local law enforcement, a female customer found the device during a tanning session August 21 and promptly reported it to officers.

4: One killed, on injured in two-vehicle crash in Ward County. A 59-year-old Minot woman was killed August 22 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and U.S. Highway 23 in a crash between two vehicles. One vehicle was attempting to cross Highway 83 and was hit by another vehicle traveling on Highway 83.

5: Minot man charged with stealing car and fleeing police. A man has been arrested in Minot after police say he stole a car, crashed it, and tried running from officers. When police tried to pull over the driver in the stolen vehicle, he took off, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour. He crashed in Minot and then took off running before police finally caught and arrested him.

6: Chase ends in Minot with two-vehicle crash, injury. A chase that began Thursday night, August 24, near Voltaire ended in a two-vehicle crash and one injury in Minot. Authorities were trying to stop a Voltaire woman on U.S. Highway 52 when she took off at a high rate of speed. She drove into Minot and crashed into the rear of another vehicle. She was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

7: Dakota Farms in Mandan set to close in September. According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, Dakota Farms notified the public that their lease was up and that it would not be renewed. The restaurant has been open in Mandan for 35 years and, on Facebook, the owners shared that they will miss everyone in the community, especially the families they’ve seen grow with the restaurant, and thanked everyone for their support throughout the years. The restaurant will close September 10.

8: Bismarck High School principal continues tradition of the maroon suit. One of the men in charge at Bismarck High School was ‘arguably’ the best-dressed man in the city on August 24. Assistant Principal Ryan Johnson greeted students wearing the iconic maroon Edwards suit. That suit formerly belonged to longtime and beloved teacher Jack Noble. That suit just so happened to fit Johnson and, for 10 years, he’s worn it for the first day of school.