BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: What’s with all the wasps? The annoying invasion grows. This time of year, you’ve likely had your picnic invaded by some bad bugs. In late summer, uninvited guests are making their presence known across the state. Wasps can be found at any time during the summer, but tend to show up in higher numbers near the end of the season.

2: Police apprehend half-naked Sawyer man running around Velva after his house caught fire. A 35-year-old Sawyer man was apprehended by police after his house caught fire and he was found running around half-naked in Velva.

3: Eight people charged with ganging up, attacking 18-year-old and his dad in Bismarck. Police have charged eight individuals with allegedly inciting and engaging in a riot that focused on assaulting an 18-year-old and his father in Bismarck early Wednesday morning. Police stated that the eight people walked several blocks and then gathered around the 18-year-old and his father and began yelling at them in a violent manner. Two people then lunged at the father and attempted to assault him while a third person pepper sprayed the 18-year-old in the face.

4: Dickinson woman seriously injured in hit-and-run, alleged driver later arrested. A Dickinson woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when a pickup struck her and her bicycle in a crosswalk and then fled the scene. Investigators were later able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the pickup parked in a residence and, after an interview with the alleged driver, the 38-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged.

5: Trial begins for 16-year-old facing charges as an adult for Motel 6 murder. The trial for Jesse Taylor Jr., the 16-year-old being charged with the murder of 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield, is now underway. Taylor is accused of getting into a fight with Thunder Shield at the Motel 6 and shooting him four times, killing him.

6: Series of crashes August 29 along I-94 through Fargo. In a 90-minute period August 29, the North Dakota Highway patrol responded to four separate crashes along Interstate 94 in the Fargo area, resulting in at least one injury. According to authorities, three of the four crashes were a result of drivers going too fast for traffic conditions and failing to see traffic coming to a stop in front of them. The Highway Patrol also notes there were several near misses involving drivers failing to see emergency vehicles that were stopped on the road with lights on, trying to help those involved in the crashes.

7: Minot home catches fire after being struck by lightning. A home in northwest Minot caught on fire early August 31 after it was hit by a lightning strike. According to the City of Minot, fire crews responded to 3301 Kodiak Street around 1:03 a.m. to find large amounts of fire coming from the roof of the home that was caused by the roof being struck by lightning.

8: North Dakota State Fair Manager Renae Korslien retires after 50 years in the business. North Dakota State Fair General Manager Renae Korslien is retiring after a 50-year career with the fair organization. During her time with the fair, she oversaw the new Grandstand built in 2010 and had a hand in booking acts such as Tim McGraw, Nickelback, KISS, Aerosmith, Toby Keith, Journey, Luke Bryan, Foreigner, Zack Brown, Blake Shelton, Ludacris, Eric Church and, recently, Jelly Roll.

9: Dot’s Pretzels manufacturing facility in Velva to shut down. The Hershey Company, owner of the Dot’s Pretzels brand that originated in North Dakota, is shutting down its manufacturing facility in Velva. In a statement August 29, Hershey said the physical limitations of the Velva building and the costs associated with the facility has led the company to cease operations there and close the facility.

10: Mandan business development officer weighs in on restaurant closures. Two restaurants are closing along one of Mandan’s busiest streets. Workers at Hardee’s on Main Street closed the restaurant and, on August 25, KX News learned the property owner at Dakota Farms opted to not renew the lease for the restaurant. Madison Cermak, who’s in charge of business development for Mandan, says the recent news is disheartening, but she has received interest in both properties.