BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Mandan man killed in Bismarck head-on crash. A 54-year-old Mandan man was killed early December 11 after his pickup was struck head-on by another pickup that crossed the center line on 71st Ave NE in Bismarck.

2: Woman found dead in Bismarck from Cold weather-related injuries. A 57-year-old homeless woman was found deceased in Bismarck due to cold weather-related injuries. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the woman was found on the back patio of a residence on Cottonwood Loop around 2 p.m. on December 11.

3: 16-year-old leads pursuit in Morton County. A 16-year-old boy started a high-speed pursuit December 13 around 3:30 p.m. in Crown Butte. According to Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, the boy took off from Crown Butte in a vehicle and drove into Mandan on Old Red Trail. Deputies were able to deploy a spike strip, disabling the vehicle.

4: Bismarck man arrested after firing 14 shots in city limits. A Bismarck man was arrested December 11 after he fired 14 shots from his handgun in the air within Bismarck city limits. According to the affidavit, police received a call for gunshots being fired around 5:20 a.m. near Pleasant Street in Bismarck. When speaking to police, the man admitted to firing 14 shots into the air with his handgun.

5: Stutsman County train crash after 19-year-old fails to yield. A 19-year-old Jamestown girl failed to yield to a train just west of Spiritwood December 9. The BNSF train struck the rear driver side of the girl’s car, causing it to spin out and come to rest on the southside of the railroad tracks. The driver was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.

6: Mandan man charged with attempted murder. A 26-year-old Mandan man was arrested over the last weekend after he allegedly shot a man in the chest at a residence in Mandan. According to the affidavit, the incident occurred on December 10 at 12:59 a.m., when Torres and another man went to the residence where he fired a shot into the ceiling and then shot the man in the chest.

7: Stabbing, shooting send two people to the hospital in Bismarck. Interviews with witnesses indicated a 23-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen while hanging out at the apartment December 15. The witnesses said that he then shot the alleged 21-year-old stabber in the chest, with witnesses saying he was acting in self-defense.

8: Killdeer man ordered to stop selling ‘Ponzi scheme’ investments in Texas livestock dealer. A Killdeer man has been ordered by the North Dakota Securities Department to stop selling unregistered investment contracts in an alleged Ponzi scheme involving Texas-based livestock dealer Agridime LLC. The scheme promised investors guaranteed annual returns of 15 to 32 percent.