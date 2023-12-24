BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Rare Mammoth fossil found in Beulah by coal miners. Coal miners working in the Freedom Mine near Beulah, North Dakota made an incredibly rare find: a well-preserved, seven-foot-long tusk of an ancient mammoth. Mammoths lived in North Dakota during the Pleistocene Epoch, commonly called the Ice Age, and went extinct in this area around 10,000 years ago.

2: Project BEE’s executive director accused of embezzlement and fraud. A Minot nonprofit’s executive director is being accused of embezzling money from the charity. Several people connected to Project BEE in Minot are saying the executive director is being investigated for fraud and embezzlement by the BCI.

3: NDSU football officially signs four Western North Dakota players. North Dakota State has officially announced that they have signed 20 recruits to letters of intent on the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I football. Of the seven North Dakota signees, four of them are from the western part of the state: Logan Conklin (Minot), Coy Okeson (Bishop Ryan), Isiah St. Romain (Williston), and Nate Tastad (Rolette).

4: Several new North Dakota laws will go into effect on January 1, 2024. Though most laws went into effect back in August, five were left behind. This includes House Bill 1191 and House Bill 1044. Other bills will also go into effect in April and July 2024.

5: Bismarck A&B Pizza employee arrested for stealing checks from other workers. A Bismarck woman was arrested earlier this month for stealing checks from other employees at the A&B Pizza located on South 7th Street in Bismarck. According to the affidavit, Sandoval had stolen and cashed other employee’s checks between November 15-28th, stealing a total of $1,777.67. Police were able to locate the checks at the US Bank ATM on East Bismarck Expressway, all of which had Sandoval’s signature on the back.

6: Third arrest made in Bismarck overdose death. Police have been following the paper trail from a fentanyl overdose death earlier this month in Bismarck and have now arrested a third individual who was connected to the sale of the drug. The first arrest was Joshua Crowley, who allegedly sold fentanyl to the individual who died. The next was Harlan Kastrow who police say received money from Crowley through CashApp after the sale was made. And now after further investigation, police have arrested 31-year-old Dustin Sapot of Bismarck.

7: Bismarck resident wins $150,000 Powerball prize. A Bismarck resident is taking home a huge prize after the North Dakota Lottery announced that a resident won $150,000 playing Powerball. The prize was won on December 16 using the North Dakota Lottery “Pick & Click,” which allows users to draw from home or on the go. This comes just a few days after a $40,000 prize was won in Stanley.