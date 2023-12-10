BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Preliminary hearing held for Ian Cramer, accused of manslaughter in the death of a sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer was charged December 8 with manslaughter, fleeing an officer, and 3 others, after a police pursuit ended in a crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy. Deputy Paul Martin had just laid a tire deflation device on the road and was taking cover behind his squad car, according to court documents, when the incident occurred. Bond for Cramer was set at $500,000.

2: Current details surrounding Mercer County Deputy’s death, crash and aftermath. A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy was killed December 6 in the wake of a police chase and crash involving the 42-year-old son of U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ian Cramer, Bismarck, was arrested and jailed following the December 6 crash, and charges from multiple law enforcement agencies are pending.

3: New information in the chase and crash that killed Mercer County deputy Paul Martin. According to a police affidavit, just before approaching two patrol vehicles at speeds over 100 miles per hour, Ian Cramer allegedly swerved and crashed into Paul Martin’s vehicle. The force of the collision pushed the patrol car into Martin, launching him into the air and into the ditch.

4: Game and Fish approves nighttime coyote hunts. Hunters and trappers in North Dakota can soon begin hunting coyotes at night and using snares. The ND Game and Fish department also launched the coyote catalog — a tool used to connect sportsmen to landowners who are looking for people to help eliminate some of the predators.

5: Bismarck man arrested for delivering fentanyl to man who died of overdose. A 29-year-old Bismarck man, Joshua Crowley, was arrested December 3 after he delivered fentanyl to another man who overdosed and died the night he gave him the drugs.

6: Four Mandan teens injured after cliff crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Friday, December 1, a Ford Escape was driving at a high rate of speed on 38th Street towards Old Heskett Power Plant Stairway and Shore Fishing north of Mandan when the driver lost control of the vehicle. After control was lost, the vehicle slid through a barbed wire fence sideways, and off the cliff towards the Missouri River while overturning on the way down. The vehicle eventually came to rest upright on the shore of the river facing south.

7: Man with shotgun terrorizes Williston apartment building searching for niece. Multiple residents of a Williston apartment building called the police late at night on December 3 when a Flaxton man, Dante Pesanti, was banging on doors in the building with a shotgun in hand looking for his niece who he thought was being prostituted and that he was going to “take care of it.”