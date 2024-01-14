BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Sam’s Club to stop checking receipts at the door. Sam’s Club will soon stop checking shoppers’ receipts as they leave the store, opting to instead use AI to scan the carts.

2. 2024 Unveiled: Coming soon to the Magic City. Business leaders are naming 2024 the year of opportunity and Minot is no exception to that, as newness will set into the city all year long. 2024 is set to be a big year for the Magic City, with new buildings, restaurants, and events set to hit their stride this year.

3. One dead, another injured in crash near Harvey. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened on January 8 just before noon at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 19.

4: Justice for Shalom: Mother speaks out about her 15-month-old’s death at Minot daycare. Ishamwe says her 15-month-old son was a happy and healthy baby. That is until she received a phone call from her daycare provider’s son, telling her Shalom was unresponsive.

5: Man arrested in connection to overdoses in Minot. The Minot Police Department arrested a Minot man in connection with a series of recent overdoses. According to a news release, the 25-year-old man was arrested Friday on four counts of Delivery of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death or Injury, which are Class A Felonies.