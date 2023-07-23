Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Search for missing man at Lake Sakakawea. For several days now, the search for 73-year-old Richard Mickelson has been ongoing, paused briefly by bad weather in the area. According to Van Hook Resort’s Facebook page, the public has been asked to stay away from the search area as about eight boats are searching for Mikelson and divers are ready to be deployed if necessary.

2: Four injured in explosion north of New Town bypass. One of the injured people had to be life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot. Two were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, while the final person was able to walk away with minor injuries. The oil well that caused the fire was brand new and was not active.

3: Minnesota woman seriously hurt by bison in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. A female visitor from Minnesota was severely injured by a bison at Painted Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park July 15. The incident took place around 11:00 a.m. at the Painted Canyon Trailhead. Park Rangers and Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the woman at the scene until she could be taken by ambulance for further medical care. According to park officials, the woman sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.

4: Guman who ambushed Fargo police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly. The .223-caliber rifle that Mohamad Barakat used in his July 14 attack sounded like an automatic weapon because of how quickly it fired, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a news conference. Barakat killed one officer and wounded two others and a civilian before Zach Robinson, the fourth officer at the scene, shot and killed him as bystanders crouched in fear nearby.

5: New all-time high reached for North Dakota oil. While oil production numbers increased by more than a million barrels from April to May, the most significant change can be seen in the gas production and capture numbers. This number increased by more than four billion cubic feet from April to May.

6: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in small North Dakota town. The small town of Medora has become a go-to destination for people wanting to see a part of history but it’s the last place, you’d expect to see a Hollywood celebrity. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, a celebrity couple featured in “That 70’s Show” recently stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, according to a Facebook post.

7: New details in incident where Bismarck man threatened to kill neighbor. KX News had an opportunity to speak with the victim of the incident who described the events of Tuesday night when, among other things, the Bismarck man threatened to kill him.

8: Five injured, including two infants, in Williston crash involving alcohol. Three Williston residents and two infants were seriously injured in a crash at the roundabout intersection of 11th St W and 32nd Ave W in Williston which involved one driver who was potentially under the influence of alcohol.

9: Four injured in three-vehicle crash in Fargo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, one vehicle was traveling north on 25th Street South and turning onto 17th Avenue South when it was struck by a second vehicle. Momentum kept the second vehicle traveling at it struck a third vehicle, causing that car to roll over on its side.

10: Minot woman killed in motorcycle crash in New Salem. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, two motorcycles were traveling east on County Road 139 in a group of about 60 motorcycles. One motorcycle braked and veered to the left, clipping the other motorcycle. That bike then entered a ditch and the driver was thrown from the bike and injured. She was taken to a Bismarck hospital where she later died from her injuries.