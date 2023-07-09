Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Two severely injured in Ramsey County head-on crash. Two individuals were seriously injured after a head-on collision in Ramsey County early July 2. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a vehicle traveling north on Highway 57, 6 miles south of Devils Lake, entered the south lane and struck another vehicle head-on before coming to rest on the east shoulder of the highway.

2: Mandan woman arrested after breaking into house, pulling knife on police. A 34-year-old Mandan woman was arrested June 30 after she broke into a Mandan resident’s home and then pulled a knife on responding police officers.

3: Bismarck man arrested for terrorizing after attempted carjacking. A 37-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he jumped in front of a car at the intersection of E Rosser Avenue and N Washington Street in Bismarck, threatened the driver, and then attempted to steal his car.

4: Three injured in one-vehicle crash near Medora. Three people were hurt July 1 when a vehicle overturned following a tire blowout on I-94. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a vehicle carrying four people from Belgrade, Montana, was traveling east on the interstate near Medora when the rear passenger side tire blew out.

5: Best counties to retire to in North Dakota. Researchers compiled a list of the best counties to retire in North Dakota using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

6: Minnesota woman killed in Cass County 3-vehicle crash. A Fargo man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash in West Fargo led to the death of a 28-year-old Minnesota woman. He has been charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Driving Under The Influence (Drugs), Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Driving Without Liability Insurance.

7: Mason Morelli’s NHL deal and Calder Cup celebrations. One of North Dakota’s very own has made it to the big leagues. Mason Morelli of Minot is signing on with the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, the Las Vegas Golden Knights for his first-ever NHL deal. Morelli, who grew up in Minot, graduated from Minot High School and played for the Minotauros, got the news July 1.

8: Boozy business: How much do North Dakotans drink? Here in North Dakota, we love a good drink. Just a look around Bismarck alone lets one see all sorts of bars and brewing companies, each with its own unique concoctions ripe for tasting. With that being said, it may come as no surprise that ND may be more adoring of alcohol than most — and as a new study shows, we’re not the only state with a drinking problem.

9: Minot shooting injures one person. A shooting in Minot early July 7 resulted in one injury. According to the Minot Police, the incident took place at a northwest Minot apartment complex. The victim was transported to Trinity Health for what police say appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. Investigators say they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

10: Bismarck Police need your help on youth hit-and-run. The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a Dodge Dakota pickup that hit and injured a juvenile on a bicycle on a marked crosswalk at the intersection of S 12th Street and E Bismarck Expressway. According to Bismarck Police, the hit-and-run took place around 9:06 p.m. on July 5. The Dodge Dakota was last seen fleeing westbound on E Bismarck Expressway before police arrived at the scene.