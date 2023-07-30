Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Bismarck man terrorizes apartment building, forces evacuation. A 41-year-old Bismarck man was arrested on Sunday, July 23 after he allegedly ingested methamphetamine, attempted to kick down the door to someone’s apartment, ripped a doorbell off of the wall of someone’s apartment, and pulled the fire alarm for the apartment building, forcing an evacuation.

2: Was an aircraft burning over the Bismarck sky? Here’s what we learned. A KX viewer spotted it briefly on a weather cam shot during the July23 Sunday night newscast around 10:15 p.m. A streak across the right side of the video, like an aircraft in flight that seemed to be on fire and trailing smoke. Then the screen went to a commercial and that was the last of the image. The viewer was concerned it might have been a plane in trouble.

3: Survey identifies best skinny-dipping spots in North Dakota. With the hot weather and the relative ruralness of North Dakota, the thought has likely crossed the minds of many people to perhaps lose the clothes and take a discreet, cooling skinny-dip in a nearby pond, stream or lake. A dating advice website has compiled a list of the best skinny-dipping spots in all 50 states, including 13 in North Dakota.

4: Man who stole tip jar at State Fair intended for Fargo families identified. A North Dakota State Fair food booth owner planned on donating the tips he and his wife made at the fair to the families affected by the Fargo shooting. But their tip jar was stolen from their food truck on July 24. However, the owner reports, the man who stole the tip jar has been identified.

5: Jelly Roll sells out North Dakota State Fair Grandstands. The concerts during the State Fair are one of the main attractions throughout the week — and this year’s concerts have brought more people into the Grandstand compared to those in the past. State Fair officials said singer Jelly Roll had more than 18,000 people in attendance, selling out the grandstand — marking one of the NDSF’s biggest concerts to date.