Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: ND geologists strike another rare-earth mineral jackpot. North Dakota geologists are finding more of these rare minerals beneath the 30-foot-thick rocks of Rhame bed in southern Golden Valley County through Slope, Bowman, Adams, Grant, and Morton counties — a discovery they believe can help the US break free from constant trade with China.

2: Three 18-year-olds injured in Rolette County rollover crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling on BIA RD 7 when it failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle then went off the road to the east, where it overcorrected, crossed both lanes, and entered the west ditch before rotating clockwise on the road, entering the ditch, and rolling.

3: Two kids found in Bismarck motel room filled with garbage, drug materials; mom arrested. A 35-year-old Bismarck woman was arrested for child neglect after police found her high on methamphetamine and her two children staying in a motel room filled with garbage, old food, and numerous forms of drug paraphernalia.

4: New Town woman arrested for terrorizing, threatening to shoot Minot resident. A 31-year-old New Town woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing at a northwest Minot business, yelling at an employee, and threatening to shoot them.

5: Bismarck man arrested after beating up and robbing pedestrian. A 22-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he and two other men stopped their vehicle, surrounded a man walking on the street, beat him up, and stole his backpack.

6: Minot Police involved in car chase; one arrested, multiple drugs found. A 29-year-old Minot man was arrested after he allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop by police, refused to let his passenger out of the car, and fled on foot after a tire on his car was deflated by spike strips.

7: Minot man arrested for terrorizing, felonious restraint after hour-long stand-off with police. A 44-year-old Minot man was arrested for terrorizing after he restrained a woman at her home and told her he’d burn her house down if she went out to police after they arrived on the scene.

8: Mandan Rodeo Days Committee addresses complaints from this year’s rodeo. Many attendees complained about the amount of room in the seating area, or more specifically, the lack of it. The maximum capacity for the arena is 4,000. According to Jason Mittlestadt, the former vice chairman of the Mandan Rodeo Days Committee, that’s exactly the amount of people who showed up.

9: You can finally fly nonstop from Minot to Florida: Here’s how. Allegiant has announced a nonstop route from Minot International Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport that will begin on November 22. The company has stated that one-way fares on the new route will be as low as $70.

10: Lost, Lost and Found: Minot neighbors help return luggage to Phoenix travelers. Through the power of social media and some North Dakota kindness, two Phoenix travelers were able to retrieve their suitcases before they became lost in transportation.