Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: One dead in Ward County highway crash. One man is dead and another is in stable condition after a crash on US Highway 83 and Highway 23 just south of Minot on June 14. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old man from Stevensville, MT was driving east when he failed to yield on Highway 23 to a semi-truck driving south.

2: Minot Air Force Base man killed after crashing into overhead sign pole on Highway 83. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving on the Highway 83 Bypass in Minot when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the pole around 6 a.m., June 9, killing him.

3: Bismarck man drives car into the Missouri River. A car was found sinking in the Missouri River on the evening of June 14 after a 28-year-old Bismarck man drove it into the river around 7:15 p.m. near the Huckleberry House.

4: Drug overdose leads to Stark County Sheriff’s Office seizing over 1,000 grams of meth in Dickinson. Following a report of a 38-year-old man overdosing on fentanyl in Stark County, an investigation into the residence led to the seizing of over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine.

5: Black North Dakota residents can apply for $50,000 grant. Black residents of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota now have the chance to get a piece of a $50 million grant, thanks to a partnership between Nexus Community Partners and the Bush Foundation. The Open Road Fund has qualifications that must be met for anyone to receive a share of the fund — including being a Black resident of the Dakotas or Minnesota, over the age of 14, and being a descendant of the Atlantic Slave Trade.

6: Locals speak out about Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential run. North Dakotans are still waiting to see where Burgum will land in position among the contenders for the Republican nomination. Many locals say they feel his campaign slogan — ‘A New Leader for a Changing Economy’ — describes what he’s already done for North Dakota, and his vision for America.

7: A conversation with the new Miss North Dakota. KX News spoke with Miss North Dakota 2023 Sydney Helgeson to learn more about her journey through the competition, her volunteer platform, and how she plans to serve our state for the next year.

8: Study: North Dakota features three of America’s best weekend road trips. In a survey of 3,000 regular road trippers from across the country, the study aimed to discover the 100 weekend road trips that they would like to experience in the summer of 2023. When their votes were tallied, it was determined that North Dakota possessed three spectacular scenic routes that anyone in need of a road trip should take.