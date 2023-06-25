Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson found guilty for the murder of Wade Goodale. Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson have been found guilty for the February 2022 murder of Regina’s husband, Wade Goodale, after a four-day trial concluded Friday. Anderson was found guilty of Murder (Class AA Felony) and Goodale was found guilty of Accomplice to Murder (Class AA Felony).

2: Gag order sought on Nichole Rice attorneys over public surveys. According to court documents, Rice’s attorneys had been running a targeted online survey called the “Knutson/Rice Survey,” asking participants if they were familiar with the murder case and whether they thought Nichole Rice was guilty of the murder. There were four multiple-choice questions in all. Prosecutors argued the survey was inappropriate, unverifiable and likely to lead to bias in the minds of potential jurors.

3: Golf ball size hail and 85 mph wind gusts. 85 mph gusts and golf ball size hail fell between Miles City and Ismay, Montana along Highway 12 June 18. A few days later, high winds pushed down or broke power line poles west and east of Dickinson.night at 9 pm.

4: Some of your purchases may be exempt from ND state sales tax starting July 1. The ND tax office has a downloadable PDF report entitled, “Sales and Special Taxes Newsletter: 2023 Legislative Recap,” that outlines the changes and exemptions state lawmakers made to sales tax law.

5: Pair of the world’s rarest big cats have arrived at the Roosevelt Park Zoo. According to the Roosevelt Park Zoo, they have received a male and female Amur Leopard thanks to the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan. These big cats are currently listed as Critically Endangered, with fewer than 100 Amur Leopards left in the wild and only about 180 in captivity, according to the Philadelphia Zoo.

6: Man killed in UTV crash near Watford City. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old from Arnegard was driving south on 133rd Ave NE in a UTV June 21 when he failed to yield at the intersection of County Road 30. A second driver was driving on County Road 30 and struck the UTV.

7: One severely injured in Williston motorcycle collision. According to the North Highway Patrol, an SUV was attempting to make a SUV, which was already in the left turn on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

8: Plane crashes into field in Westhope. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the plane took off from New Hope Airport June 22 and then crashed in a field northwest of the airport. The pilot was a 48-year-old man from Westhope and sustained serious injuries.

9: Tornado sirens sounded, but it’s not what you think. Tornado sirens were sounded in Rolette, North Dakota June 20 as a severe thunderstorm passed nearby. No tornado warnings were active and radar that shows wind speed and directions did appear to have mixed directions without any one area looking like a full tornado was there. Turns out, it was a “dustnado.”

10: Harmful algae blooms affecting dams, lake in three North Dakota counties. Williams, Walsh and McIntosh counties each have lakes or dams with the blue-green algae toxins, which can be harmful to people and pets. Algae advisories have been issued for Green Lake, in McIntosh County; Homme Dam, in Walsh County; Epping-Springbrook Dam, in Williams County.