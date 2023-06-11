Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Burgum jumps into race for Republican presidential nomination. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum formally joined a growing field of political contenders June 7 after he officially announced he is running for the Republican presidential nomination. In his comments, Burgum focused on small-town life and values. “People helping people” was a key theme.

2: Another delay requested in Nichole Rice pre-trial conference. Rice is accused in the June 2007 Minot killing of her roommate, Anita Knutson, after her body and a pocketknife covered in dried blood were found in their apartment. Fifteen years later, Rice was arrested on March 16, 2022 and formally charged with the crime.

3: Minot boy recovering well after near drowning in public pool. According to the Minot Police Department, the boy was found unresponsive in the water at Roosevelt Park Pool around 3:30 p.m. June 7. When the Minot Fire Department showed up, they immediately started CPR.

4: Wrestling returns to Bismarck State College after 25-year hiatus. BSC Athletic Director Myron Schulz shared that the current plan is for the program to return in the Fall of 2024 where they will compete in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC). For now, BSC will take the following year to begin finding a coach to lead the team, recruit wrestlers, and prepare facilities.

5: Seven arrested, fentanyl and cocaine seized during Minot raid. An affidavit states that the Minot Swat Team assisted the Ward County Narcotics Task Force in executing a search warrant at home in the 400 Block of 11th Ave SE, where they arrested seven Minot people, including three of whom are from out-of-state.

6. 22-year-old killed after crashing into sign pole on highway 83. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving south on the Highway 83 Bypass in Minot when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the pole around 6 a.m., June 9, killing him.

7: Montana man killed in McKenzie County head-on collision. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, one driver was traveling west on McKenzie County Road 10 when he entered the eastbound lane. A second vehicle in that lane swerved right to avoid the oncoming car, but that car also swerved right in an attempt to re-enter the westbound lane. This resulted in the head-on crash.

8: Killdeer man dies in medical emergency crash near Watford City. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a man driving a Kenworth was traveling east on Highway 85 when the vehicle went off the roadway, striking a traffic safety device before coming to rest in the south ditch. When aid arrived on the scene, the driver was found unconscious inside the vehicle after suffering a medical emergency. The driver was provided medical assistance and transported to McKenzie County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

9: Two hurt, one arrested in Highway 6 crash near Mandan. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an SUV with a driver and three passengers was traveling north on Highway 6, following a Kenworth truck. The truck signaled and started to turn left onto County Road 137. The other vehicle, apparently following too close behind the truck, according to authorities, braked and swerved left, hitting the truck.

10: North Dakotans beware of bed bugs while on vacation. “Bed bugs feed on blood to survive so they are often found in hotel or rental property beds because the humans that sleep there make for an easy meal,” said Jim Fredericks, the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for the National Pet Management Association.