Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Reports: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum considering run for president

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is reportedly considering a run for President of the United States. According to CBS News, Burgum is “nearing a decision to launch a dark-horse bid for the White House, and has begun hiring political consultants who have advised previous Republican presidential campaigns, according to GOP sources familiar with the planning. The network also stated that Burgum would rely on his extensive personal wealth and financial network in a presidential campaign, according to Republican sources.

2: One killed in Minot bar shooting, shooter and victim identified

KX News spoke with witnesses who were at the bar at the time of the shooting who say, the shooting occurred just before the bar closed. They say the lights came on and people were leaving when a fight broke out inside of the bar between a large group of people. Witnesses then heard two gunshots, saw a man fall to the ground, and bystanders holding another man down.

3: Bismarck Police asking for public’s help identifying suspects in Ramada Inn burglary

Police tell KX News the burglary happened at the Ramada Inn just off the interstate in Bismarck on March 19 around 4 a.m. During the break-in, police say the thieves took money and alcohol from the hotel. KX News talked with one hotel worker who says on the morning of the break-in, a worker noticed a door latch on the hotel was broken.

4: Canada wildfires bring ‘hazardous’ smoke into western North Dakota

Heavy smoke from wildfires in western Canada brought dense smoke throughout western North Dakota, and along with it a “hazardous” air quality rating by federal measurements. One North Dakota agency advised people with respiratory issues to consider limiting outdoor activities in affected areas. A federal air quality monitoring service reported the particle-filled haze was at a ‘hazardous’ level in terms of air quality.

5: Woman settles suit; says she was forced from Mandan townhome after birth of fifth child

A woman who says she was forced to vacate her government-financed Mandan townhome following the birth of her fifth child has now settled the suit. Shukri Ahmed and High Plains Fair Housing Center filed the suit against Affordable Housing Developers, Inc. in June 2021, after Ahmed says she was forced to vacate Trails West Townhomes following the birth of her fifth child. Affordable Housing Developers responded that Ahmed’s family exceeded their occupancy limits with one adult and five children living in the unit.

6: Bismarck man arrested for terrorizing in Walrus restaurant parking lot

A 40-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he started a fight and began swinging a knife at a man at the bus stop in front of the Walrus Restaurant in Bismarck. According to the arresting affidavit, on May 13 around 5:01 p.m. the suspect, Derek Kidder, was at the bus stop with two other men when one of the men received a phone call and a text message from Kidder’s girlfriend. This apparently made Kidder very angry and he then punched the man who received the message.

7: Bismarck man arrested for robbery with a knife outside of south Dan’s Supermarket

A 31-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he robbed a man at knife-point outside of the south Dan’s Supermarket and had injected himself with methamphetamine earlier that day. According to the victims, Dallas White told one of them to give him their debit card. The victim refused and White then took a fighting stance and repeated the question. After refusing again, White then pulled a switchblade knife from his back pocket and threatened the victim.

8: Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced on bribery, kickback charges

A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced in federal court to five years in prison for soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a contractor providing construction services on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. According to court documents, Randall Judge Phelan, 58, Mandaree, was an elected representative on the Tribal Business Council – the governing body of the MHA Nation – from 2013 to 2020. Beginning around 2013 and continuing through 2020, Phelan solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $645,000 from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

9: Police looking for stolen North Dakota Department of Transportation front-end loader

A 2008 CAT 924H front-end loader was stolen from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) complex in Halliday and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating it. According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the complex on Monday, May 15, and were told that the front-end loader was last seen on Friday, May 12. It is suspected that the theft occurred sometime over the weekend.