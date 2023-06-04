Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: South 40 Beef owner announces plant closure

John Roswech with South 40 Beef announced on Facebook that after about two years, the plant has decided to shut its doors. Roswech says despite finding several loyal customers here, they struggled with operating costs at the beef plant.

2: Owners of Mandan Trolley say they’re ready to retire

Jim and Jan Beck have been offering people trolley rides from the depot in Mandan to Ft. Lincoln State Park and back since 1989 — but now, they’re ready to step off the ride for good.

The Becks say they’re looking for someone to buy the company and continue operating the battery-powered trolley, which runs along over four miles of the old South Branch Rail Line.

3: North Dakota state leaders applaud Supreme Court WOTUS ruling

North Dakota was one of 24 states joining a lawsuit against the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, seeking to declare the Waters of the US rule unlawful.

4: One killed, one injured in Fortuna motorcycle crash

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 was traveling south on Divide County Road 2 when it failed to yield to a motorcycle carrying a passenger, striking the vehicle along the path.

5: Four injured in Fort Rice multiple motorcycle crash

A crash between five separate motorcycles led to the injury of several individuals on Highway 1806 near Fort Rice.

6: Driver, passenger injured in Ramsey County vehicle-tractor crash

Two individuals from Minnesota suffered injuries as a result of an accident west of Devils Lake, when their vehicle collided with a tractor on US Highway 2.

7: Plane crashes in field in Morton County

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, the plane, a Piper Super Cub, was sent to dispatch coyotes at a landowner’s request and while flying, the plane stalled when the pilot was attempting to maneuver a turn at a low altitude, which is believed to have caused the crash.

8: NDSU’s Grant Nelson withdraws from NBA Draft and enters transfer portal

The 6’11” Devils Lake High School alum originally made his announcement to declare for the draft on his Instagram, but now will return to college for one final year and look to improve his draft stock on a new team.

9: Track and Field: A dramatic final day to finish the 2023 state meet

The 2023 State Track and Field Meet has come and gone, with plenty of state records falling throughout the event, and five new teams crowned as champions.

10: The Best Beef Burger in ND is announced

Two-thirds of all beef that is consumed is ground beef and nothing beats eating a delicious burger. To celebrate National Beef Month, the North Dakota Beef Commission held its annual Beef Burger Contest. One place was voted as the best beef burger in the state of North Dakota.