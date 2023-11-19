BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Minot man dies after vehicle sinks in the Mouse River. Around 11:14 p.m., Nov. 11, Minot Police and Minot Fire responded to the report of a vehicle submerged in the Mouse River at 5th Ave & 8th St NW. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a man in the vehicle. They were able to bring him to shore. Another man in the vehicle died.

2: 17-year-old killed in Bismarck officer-involved shooting. An officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Kirkwood Mall November 12 has left a 17-year-old male dead, and forced three Bismarck Police Department officers to be placed on leave.

3: Minot woman arrested for ramming car into another woman. A 26-year-old Minot woman was arrested November 14 after she struck a woman with her car, backed up, and attempted to strike her again back in October.

4: Allegiant announces new flight from Bismarck. According to the airline, the new nonstop flight is to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from the Bismarck Airport (BIS) starting on May 15, 2024.

5: Mandan road rage incident results in woman pulling a gun on a driver. A Dickinson woman was arrested November 12 after she pointed a gun at another driver after the two had an argument while driving on I-94 near Mandan.

6: Two arrested from breaking into South Bismarck Captain Jack’s and stealing alcohol. According to police, the two men used a baseball bat to break a window on the side of the store after unsuccessfully trying to break down the front door November 14. After entering the building, the burglar alarm was set off and the two quickly grabbed an assortment of alcohol and left.

7: Kenmare family offers $5,000 reward for information about horse’s death. The Bauer family woke up to feed their horses November 11, as they do every morning, and found their horse, Little G, dead. What makes the death even harder for the Bauer’s is that they believe the horse’s death was no accident.

8: Bismarck man steals pickup truck and then crashes into several vehicles. According to police, officers responded to a Mandan home November 12 where a new, white GMC pickup truck had been stolen and the owner’s garage door had been completely torn off after the truck was driven through the door.

9: Bismarck man in custody after SWAT team stand-off. Police in Bismarck arrested a man after they say he broke into a house along North 11th Street early November 12. When police arrived, the man wouldn’t come out. Hours later, West Dakota SWAT officers went in and brought the man out.

10: Someone You Should Know: Victor Schwahn. When KX News spoke with 85-year-old Victor Schwahn, he was playing a more than 100-year-old accordion, something he has been playing since he was 9. Schwahn has a bust schedule of gigs throughout the area and he has no plans to quit anytime soon. “I just really enjoy their smiles and their ‘thank you’s’ and I’m going to do this as long as I possibly can, he said.