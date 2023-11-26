BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: More details on new Allegiant flight from Bismarck to Florida. The new flight starts May 15, 2024, heading for the Tampa Bay area of Florida. This is adding to the other services to Las Vegas, Phoenix/Mesa, and Orlando/Sanford. The new flight to St. Pete/Clearwater Airport will be flown twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays with an Airbus A320, which is a 180-seat aircraft.

2: One killed, one hurt in Berthold crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:08 p.m. on November 19, a Dodge Viper was traveling on Tyler Street at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

3: Bismarck man arrested for threatening man with knife at Target. According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on November 20, when the man was walking into Target and another man was walking out. The suspect pointed a steak knife at the man and told him that he was going to kill him.

4: Watford City man charged with setting mom on fire, killing her. According to police, the incident occurred on September 12 when officers responded to a residence in McKenzie County and found a woman who had burned to death. They also found the suspect hiding in the bathroom, refusing to come out.

5: Josh Duhamel reacts to Minot’s game-winning Dakota Bowl field goal. Minot actor Josh Duhamel, a Minot High graduate, celebrated the school’s game-winning field goal at the Dakota Bowl in early November. A video posted to his TikTok page shows him reacting to the game-winning field goal, pounding his table and screaming “Let’s Go Magi!”