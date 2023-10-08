BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Bismarck man pulls gun at McDonald’s after man refuses to buy him a Big Mac and a Happy Meal. According to the arresting affidavit, the customer was going to the Burnt Boat Drive McDonald’s in Bismarck for lunch on September 30, when the man approached him asking if the customer could buy him a Big Mac and a Happy Meal. The customer then told Demarrias to “go get a job” and walked into the restaurant. The man followed the customer into the store, pulled out a black handgun from his waistband, pointed the gun at the customer and told him what he said was disrespectful.

2: 12-year-old dies after hitting head at Mandan Skate Park. According to the Mandan Police Department, the incident occurred October 2, around 5:23 p.m. when officers responded to the skate park for a juvenile with serious head injuries. The juvenile was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

3: North Dakota state senator, his wife and two kids die in Utah plane crash. The plane crashed October 1 shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Moab, according to a Grand County Sheriff’s Department statement posted on Facebook. The sheriff’s office said all four people on board the plane were killed: Doug Larsen, his wife and two youths.

4: Controversy after two men are crowned for homecoming court at NDSU. Out of 12 people on stage, seven of them were women and five were men. And when the two men received their crowns, they saw a lot of strong comments and opinions online. So much so, that the university began deleting the comments, and ultimately turning off the comment section overall.

5: Bismarck Event Center director under investigation. KX News learned from city records that building director Charlie Jeske has been on paid administrative leave since September 22. We don’t know why just yet. The city isn’t saying who’s conducting the investigation, but they say the circumstances won’t be shared until the investigation is finished or until 75 days have gone by. Jeske has been with the Event Center in Bismarck since 2008.

6: Intoxicated and naked man arrested after entering and trashing wrong home in Bismarck. A Bismarck family was awakened in the middle of the night to an intoxicated and naked man entering their home and trashing their daughter’s bedroom in the early morning hours of October 5.

7: Man arrested after attempting to kill two women in Alexander. According to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a motel around 1:31 p.m. on October 2 for a report of a shooting in the motel lobby. Upon arrival, police confirmed that the incident was isolated with a man trying to shoot two women, one whom he had been in a previous relationship with. According to the report, the man fired one round before a brief altercation began and the firearm was taken from the man.

8: Man arrested for destroying windows and electronics with a bat at Minot residence. According to the arresting affidavit, the man rode his bike to the residence, knocked on the door, pushed past the homeowner, and then began breaking objects in the house with a baseball bat. After leaving the residence, the man then broke six windows before leaving on his bike.