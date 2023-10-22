BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Driver arrested after crashing into Broadway Liquor Store in Minot. Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m., October 16, at Broadway Liquor on North Broadway in Minot. Those on the scene said they believed the driver was traveling down Broadway at an extremely high speed just before crashing into the liquor store. A 27-year-old female employee was taken to Trinity Hospital by ambulance. Police have arrested the driver, 24-year-old Minot resident Jonathan Taylor.

2: One seriously injured in early morning Rugby crash. A Rugby man has been seriously injured as the result of a crash occurring early Sunday morning, October 15. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling south on 33rd Avenue NE in Rugby failed to negotiate the intersection at 66th Street Northeast, entered a ditch and rolled. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Rugby man from Rugby, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

3: Wahpeton man charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide after hit-and-run. The driver who hit a 20-year-old Wahpeton woman October 12 and then fled the scene has been charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide after the woman died days after the crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, thanks to a tip from the public, the vehicle that fled the scene was located by police in a driveway at a residence in Wahpeton. The driver of the vehicle was located and identified as 52-year-old Chad Olson of Wahpeton.

4: Romance scams: One North Dakota woman’s story. One North Dakota woman thought she was falling in love — instead, all of her retirement savings, her 401k, and $24,000 of her insurance policy were taken. And it didn’t happen once, but a total of three times.

5: Mandan woman dies in hospital after crash near Fort Rice. A 68-year-old Mandan woman has died days after an October 16 crash south on Highway 1806. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman apparently crossed the center line of the highway and into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck driven by a 50-year-old Fort Rice man.

6: Two people arrested for firing weapon at vehicles and homes in Burleigh County. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two suspects after multiple homes and vehicles in Burleigh County were fired upon by a weapon the weekend of October 14. According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the arrests were made around 4:00 p.m. October 17 and a firearm has been seized by investigator.

7: Man arrested after threatening to shoot woman at Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry. A 41-year-old Bismarck man, Jeffrey Schmidt, was arrested October 16 after he threatened to shoot a woman working at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry because she requested his photo ID. According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred when Schmidt became angry that he was required to show a photo ID of himself. He then began pointing a finger gun at the worker telling her that he was going to get his .22 caliber pistol and shoot her.

8: Bismarck man arrested for possession of methamphetamine and stolen gun. A 24-year-old Bismarck man, Jayden Lawrence, was arrested October 16 after police found methamphetamine on his person as well as a gun that he had bought that was stolen.

9: Mandan man arrested for threatening staff at Mandan bar. A 50-year-old Mandan man, Jason Thompson, was arrested October 18 after he went into a Mandan bar and told employees at the bar that he was going to kill them all. According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 9:19 p.m. with Thompson entering the bar and telling the staff that he was going to kill them all, but not any of the customers, because he liked the customers.

10: Missing and murdered Indigenous People: The story of Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind. According to indianlaw.org, four in five indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetime. And while the rate of this crime is high for all populations, the rates of murder, rape, and violent crime in the Native community are all higher than the national averages. A majority of these victims have experienced violence at the hands of at least one non-Native in their lifetime. And that is exactly what happened to a woman in our state who was eight months pregnant when she was abducted from her home, cut with a utility knife or some sort of blade in a tub and was later found in the Red River.