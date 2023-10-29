BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Elgin man killed in Glen Ullin rollover crash. An Elgin man was killed as the result of a crash on Sunday, October 22, after his vehicle drove off the roadway — eventually overturning and entering the Big Muddy Creek.

2: Snow crawls into western North Dakota bringing accumulations, cold. The northwestern corner of the state, from Williston to just west of Minot, is snow-dusted or snow-covered the morning of October 25, as a winter storm blows through eastern Montana and into North Dakota in waves, bringing snow and cold.

3: Snow record for Bismarck, miserable roads still dominate in wake of storm. After more than a day of ongoing snow, the National Weather Service says it appears Bismarck broke the record for total snowfall on October 26. The old record was 3 inches in 1966. The new preliminary record set yesterday was 8.5 inches.

4: Minot man arrested for drunk driving, causing three-vehicle crash injuring woman. A 27-year-old Minot man was arrested October 22 after he ran a red light at the intersection of 20th Ave NW and N Broadway and caused a three-vehicle crash, seriously injuring one woman while he was drunk.

5: Midwest comedian Charlie Berens coming to Bismarck. Midwestern comedy star Charlie Berens is coming to Bismarck as part of his Good Old Fashion tour this January. According to the Bismarck Event Center, Berens is set to perform at the Belle Mehus Auditorium on January 14 at 8 p.m.

6: Bismarck Police looking for hit-and-run suspect. The Bismarck Police Department is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian early on the morning of Oct. 26. The incident occurred at S 3rd Street and W Wachter Avenue around 7:15 a.m. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver or grey smaller-sized SUV.

7: What not to do when turning on your furnace this winter. When the temp drops suddenly and you start turning up the heat, you need to make sure your furnace is prepared. This may be the first time you’ve touched the heat in months, so you may want to consider changing your air filters.

8: Bismarck woman’s child neglect charge officially dismissed. Cassandra Black Elk has officially been freed of Child Neglect charges that were placed on her following the death of her child and her initial plea of guilty. An autopsy determined Black Elk’s child died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and not because of neglect on Black Elk’s part.

9: Bismarck Fire Department called to Bobcat facility. The Bismarck Fire Department was called to the Doosan Bobcat facility in the capital city earlier on October 24 after an equipment fire set a building ablaze.

10: Semi catches fire near Sterling. A semi hauling vehicles caught fire on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. on I-94 just west of Sterling. The driver, along with another truck driver who stopped, tried to put the fire out with fire extinguishers but that didn’t work. Burleigh Rural Fire was then called out, and by the time they arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames.