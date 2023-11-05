BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Tragic Twist: Minot murder victim’s inheritance may have been an online scam. In what could be a tragic twist in the case, investigating authorities believe Minot murder victim Steven Riley, who was to supposedly receive a $30 million inheritance payout and was allegedly killed for that money, may have actually been the victim of an online scam.

2: Frozen body of missing man found in Williston. A frozen body was found in Williston October 27 by police and has been confirmed to be 41-year-old Joshua Poole who has been missing in Williston since October 17.

3: Minot man arrested for attempting to rape pregnant woman. According to the arresting affidavit, the man went to the woman’s home around 2:24 p.m. on October 25 to look for his wallet. Soon after he entered, he pushed the woman into a bedroom and attempted to rape her.

4: Broadway Liquor crash driver held on $10,000 bond. The man who is accused of crashing his car into a local liquor store and injuring a worker, saw court for the first time October 27. Police say they responded to a report of a crash at the front entrance of Broadway Liquor in Minot on October 17. According to the affidavit, then man fled the scene on foot after crashing, and police later found him in a nearby alley.

5: Bismarck man arrested for threatening to kill police officer. A 51-year-old Bismarck man was arrested in downtown Bismarck after he was found drunk in a bathroom in downtown Bismarck and then told a police officer that he was going to get his gun and shoot them.

6: Federal charge says former North Dakota lawmaker traveled to Prague with intent to rape minor. The four-page indictment against former state Sen. Ray Holmberg also charges him with one count of receiving images depicting child sexual abuse. The indictment accuses the 79-year-old Holmberg of traveling from North Dakota to the Czech Republic from about June 2011 to November 2016 with intent to rape a person under age 18.

7: Bismarck Event Center Director Charlie Jeske is fired. According to spokespeople from the City of Bismarck, Jeske (who had been with the establishment since 2008) was let go this month as a result of an investigation that began when he was placed on paid administrative leave on September 22.

8: Regina Goodale sentenced to 35 years behind bars. The woman who helped plan her husband’s murder was sentenced October 29. Regina Goodale will spend 35 years in prison for the role she played in her husband, Wade Goodale’s, death.

9: Fort Yates School Superintendent arrested in Bismarck. At around 1:00 a.m. November 3, Bismarck Police arrested the Fort Yates public school superintendent. According to police, she was arrested near West Brandon Drive in Bismarck for Domestic Violence – Simple Assault.

10: Former NDSU All-American linebacker arrested for assaulting Nebraska basketball player. Former North Dakota State University linebacker Nick DeLuca was arrested on October 19 after he attacked a Nebraska basketball player, Rienk Mast, while Mast was riding his scooter in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska. Mast was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries while DeLuca was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: Third-Degree Assault and Resisting Arrest. DeLuca played for North Dakota State from 2013-2018