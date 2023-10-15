BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Three people arrested in federal warrant in Bismarck. It happened on the evening of October 10 along North 14th Street when Bismarck police say they executed a federal warrant. Police arrested three people who are now expected to face federal charges. At issue: Meth, fentanyl, marijuana and $50,000 in cash.

2: One dead in shooting incident in northwest Minot. Minot Police say a 34-year-old man has died after a shooting incident in northwest Minot October 9. The shooter waited for law enforcement to arrive and was detained on scene. The shooter gave the Minot Police Department a statement and claimed self-defense.

3: Man arrested after pointing gun and threatening couple in Bismarck. A married couple had a man pull a gun on them and threaten them at the intersection of Burnt Boat Drive and Tyler Parkway in Bismarck after the couple was involved in a separate road rage incident on the evening of October 10. According to the arresting affidavit, while the couple was handling the road rage incident a man who was not involved approached the couple’s truck and began speaking to the couple. During the encounter, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the couple.

4: Family and friends pay tribute to Doug Larsen family. On the morning of October 10, family, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to pay tribute to Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and sons 11-year-old Christian and eight-year-old Everett. The family was killed in a plane crash earlier in October. On this morning, it was a solemn gathering in Bismarck.

5: Dickinson resident wins $150,000 Powerball prize. A Dickinson resident won $150,000 on October 7 after their Powerball ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. The lucky ticket was sold at Lucky’s Xpress, 1005 East Villard, in Dickinson. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $150,000.

6: Crash near Lakota leaves two state workers injured. Two people were injured October 9 after a driver hit two NDDOT workers on U.S. Highway 2. North Dakota Department of Transportation workers were actively working on patching a section on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakota when, around 1:30 p.m., an International 4000 struck the workers and two state vehicles.

7: Man almost runs over two deputies during high-speed chase in Williston. A Williston man attempted to outrun the Williams County Sheriff’s Office during a high-speed chase in Williston October 8 that saw deputies having to dive out of the way of the man’s car multiple times during the pursuit. Once stopped, deputies discovered the man’s driver’s license had been revoked. The deputies also noted the man had apparently been driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

8: NDSU student creates petition to bring back traditional homecoming queen and king. After the controversy with the NDSU homecoming court winners, one student created a petition to return the homecoming court to include a homecoming king and queen — male and female. The petition states men and women are fundamentally different, and there should be two separate titles to recognize them.

9: Nichole Rice murder trial scheduled for July 15, 2024. The trial for Nichole Rice in the murder of Anita Knutson has officially been scheduled for July 15, 2024 and will run until August 2, 2024. During the pretrial conference last month, state prosecutors stated that they would have about 20 witnesses that would take the stand for them during the trial. The defense on the other hand said they would have around five or more.

10: North Dakotans make it across the Israeli border just before it closes due to war. The 84 North Dakotans who took a trip to Israel in early October traveled by bus across the Israel-Jordan border October 10, just before it closed. It took the group seven hours to cross, as thousands of people tried to flee the turmoil in the fighting between Hamas and Israel.