BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: Woman found guilty of murdering the father of her child in Minot. Heather Hoffman was found guilty September 12 of the April 2022 murder of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert, the father of her child. Last year, police responded to an unresponsive man lying in front of a home in NW Minot with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as Eckert. Hoffman pled not guilty to the charges but was found guilty by the jury after a week-long trial that ended on September 12. A sentencing hearing for Hoffman is currently scheduled for December 1, 2023.

2: One killed, one injured in Towner area crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, sometime before 7:28 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, a pick-up truck near the intersection of 69th Street Northeast veered off the road, overcorrected, and entered the ditch. The vehicle then rolled, causing one of the occupants traveling inside to be ejected.

3: Woman stabbed in the hand by her neighbor in Glen Ullin. A 54-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand by her neighbor, a 31-year-old woman, late Sunday night, September 10, while the neighbor was arguing with her husband. According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stated that she was at her neighbor’s house in Glen Ullin when an argument began between the husband and wife when the wife suddenly stabbed the victim in the hand.

4: One dead in crash involving school bus near Petersburg. One person has died from his injuries after a school bus collided with a pickup near Petersburg September 14. According to NDHP officials, the bus was carrying members of the Hatton Northwood volleyball team. Multiple passengers on the bus were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for serious injuries, and the driver of the pickup died at the scene.

5: Two injured, one arrested in ATV DUI rollover in Mandan. Two men were injured in Mandan early Saturday morning, September 9, around 2:35 a.m. after they lost control and rolled their ATV at the 1100 block of 40th Ave SE. According to an affidavit, the 45-year-old Bismarck driver stated he lost control of the ATV while making too sharp of a turn and the vehicle rolled over, causing himself and his passenger to suffer head injuries. Authorities say neither was wearing a seatbelt or had a helmet on.

6: Two Bismarck men arrested for brutally beating man at Sons of Norway Park. Two Bismarck men were arrested last weekend for brutally beating a man, cutting him, and threatening him with a knife for allegedly stealing one of their speakers. According to a police affidavit, the two approached a man at Sons of Norway Park in Bismarck late Friday, September 8, and accused him of stealing a speaker. The two then began punching and kicking the man and threatening him with a knife.

7: Bismarck police investigating shooting at Keelboat Park. Bismarck Police are investigating a shooting that took place on River Road September 12 near Keelboat Park. Around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at Keelboat Park and spoke with numerous witnesses who saw a man exit a truck and fire rounds at a 20-year-old woman operating a motorcycle. The woman was not directly struck with a bullet but did sustain an unidentified minor injury.

8: North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball polls released. The first polls of the season for North Dakota Class A & B Volleyball have officially been released by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

9: North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football polls – September 13. The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the week four polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

10: Minot woman arrested for kicking police officer’s butt — literally. A 39-year-old Minot woman was arrested this past Saturday, September 9, after police located her in a drunken state lying in the middle of the road on South Broadway in Minot and then kicking an officer in the rear.