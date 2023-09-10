BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Here are the top stories that dominated the news during the past week, curated by the KX News digital staff:

1: 4 children and a woman injured in Bismarck rollover involving alcohol. Four children and a 33-year-old Fort Yates woman were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Highway 1806 on September 7. The woman lost control of her vehicle, drove off the road, and entered a ditch, causing her vehicle to roll before eventually landing back on its tires. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, nobody in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts and all of them were ejected from the vehicle.

2: Two dead in crash in Williston September 4. Two people died in a crash in the city limits of Williston on Monday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra, driven by a 33-year-old man from Stillwater, OK, was driving east on Highway 2 when it failed to negotiate a curve. The GMC left the road, hit a guardrail, vaulted off an embankment, and then rolled.

3: 70-year-old Mandan man killed in alleged pedestrian crash. A 70-year-old Mandan man, Roger Anderson, was killed on September 1 after officers responded to a possible injury crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the 1500 block of River Drive NE in Mandan. According to the Mandan Police Department, officers responded to the scene and began administering medical aid to Anderson. The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old Mandan resident, was also on the scene.

4: Fire destroys B-52 Roadhouse and Lanes in Harvey. Fire late early in the morning on September 4 destroyed the B-52 Roadhouse and Lanes in Harvey, a popular community landmark over the years. A post on the business’ Facebook page around 8:44 a.m. today noted, “Words cannot express how we feel right now. 8 years of hard work gone in a few hours. We’re home resting now, everyone is safe. Thank you for all of the calls, messages. Please keep us and our employees in your thoughts.”

5: Police arrest Mandan man for firing gun outside of Stage Stop. A 39-year-old Mandan man, Kenneth Chapman, was arrested September 5 after he fired his gun into the air outside of Stage Stop Saloon & Grill and then drove his car away from the area while intoxicated. According to the arresting affidavit, camera footage from Stage Stop showed Chapman getting into his car in the saloon’s parking lot along with a female around 1 p.m. and then reopening the driver-side door and firing multiple shots into the air before driving off.

6: Jesse Taylor Jr. found guilty of Bismarck Motel 6 murder. 17-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr. has been found guilty of the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield at the Bismarck Motel 6 last September. The jury gave their final verdict September 6 after the prosecution argued the fact that Taylor was responsible for Thunder Shield’s death, while the defense argued that Taylor was acting out of self-defense, hoping that he would be found guilty of manslaughter.

7: Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthew passes away. Burleigh County and Bismarck city officials September 5 were mourning the death of Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews, who died suddenly. Matthews was elected to the commission in November 2020 and later elected chair of the commission in December 2022 and had been active in the community for many years. In August, Matthews stepped down as chair, citing health reasons.

8: Tool rental shop the latest Mandan business to close. As KX News has recently reported, a handful of businesses are closing on Main Street in Mandan. One of them has just over a week left before he calls it quits. The All New Time Rentals shop owner Page Larson says now is the time to walk away.

9: NDHSAA approves three-class volleyball for 2025. The NDHSAA has approved a three-class system for volleyball for the year 2025. This was voted on by the board at an NDHSAA special meeting on September 5. Details of the new system are still incoming, but it has been approved by the board. Earlier this year, the NDHSAA approved the three-class basketball system, and volleyball could follow a similar pattern, however, details are still being ironed out.

10: Beulah man arrested from trading vapes for sex with 13-year-old Bismarck girl. A 21-year-old Beulah man, Tayven Paola, was arrested September 6 for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old Bismarck girl on several occasions in exchange for vapes, as well as trading graphic photos and videos via Snapchat.