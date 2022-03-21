The Canadian government announced that soon, certain travelers will no longer have to take pre-entry COVID tests.

Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to take the pre-entry COVID tests starting April 1. Partially and unvaccinated travelers will still have the same pre-entry testing requirements.

The executive director of Visit Minot says she expects to see an increase in Canadian visitors in our area.

“We know that some have started to cross, certainly,” said Stephanie Schoenrock. “And so we are, we see them weekly. So we know they’re here, but we also know cause we’ve heard from enough of them that once all the restrictions go away, they will just feel so much more comfortable to be able to come back down and enjoy Minot.”

Schoenrock says that Visit Minot tracks the amount of Canadians that are in city limits by their cell phones.