BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An inmate walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, and now, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is asking for help.

David Corn, 35, is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing a peace officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to a press release.

He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 370 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Corn’s whereabouts, contact State Radio at 701-328-9921.