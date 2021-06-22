International Music Camp returns to in-person this summer

The International Music Camp is on the road this summer.

Normally the camps are held at the International Peace Garden but due to the pandemic, they are traveling to different cities in the state. This week the camp made a stop at Minot State University.

Camp Director Christine Baumann said she and others are excited to get to offer in-person camps once again.

“It’s wonderful to see folks in person. Checking kids in this morning was just really exciting and heartwarming and just makes me even more excited for next year,” Baumann said.

If you were unable to make it to the camp in Minot they have three other camps planned for the summer.

Camp dates:

Grand Forks: July 15-17

Fargo: July 19-21

Bismarck: July 28-30

Registration information can be found at: www.internationalmusiccamp.com/2021-imc-on-the-road.