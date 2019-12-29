Interstate 94 Closes in portions of the state

Road conditions to the east are in tough shape Sunday as a blizzard warning continues.

As of 9:00 am Sunday morning:

I-29 is closed from South Dakota Border to Canadian Border; I-94 is closed from Bismarck to Fargo

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have CLOSED I-29 northbound and southbound lanes from the South Dakota border to the Canadian border and have CLOSED I-94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Bismarck to Fargo due to heavy snow and high winds causing reduced visibility, icy roads, and life threatening driving conditions. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked.

No Travel Advisory remains in effect for portions of southeastern, south central, and northeastern North Dakota due to snow and drifting snow creating reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions. Cities included are Linton, Jamestown, Valley City, Cooperstown, Michigan, Grand Forks, Fargo, Wahpeton, Ellendale, and surrounding areas. A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.

The three categories are as follows:
1. TRAVEL ALERT – Motorists can still travel but may encounter areas of challenging winter weather driving conditions on roadways. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination and be alert to conditions that may make travel difficult, change rapidly, or cause travel delays. A TRAVEL ALERT has the potential to change to a NO TRAVEL ADVISED if conditions deteriorate.

2. NO TRAVEL ADVISED – Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions which may make it unsafe to travel. Snowplows may be pulled from the roads during severe conditions. Motorists should take NO TRAVEL ADVISED seriously as those motorists who choose to travel at their own risk may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach them safely. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED has the potential to change to a ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED if conditions deteriorate.

3. ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED – Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.
Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

