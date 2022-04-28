BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is now investigating an incident in which they say a gun was pointed at an officer.

An area near Rosser Avenue was closed to traffic Thursday afternoon due to heavy police presence.

KX News was first on the scene, and, according to officials, an officer was driving in the Rosser area when people on a sidewalk pointed a gun at him.

An officer in an unmarked vehicle saw the gun pointed at that officer and followed the people to a house in the area.

“Somebody observed three gentlemen outside a residence on the 2100 block of East Rosser displaying a firearm. They said when one of our patrol cars was driving by, the firearm was displayed in the direction of that patrol vehicle. And they believe their intent was to be aiming at the patrol vehicle,” said Sgt. Cody Berger.

Police say they found one gun in the home but determined it was fake.

One person is in custody for terrorizing and an investigation is underway as to whether drugs were also involved.

Bismarck police say there’s no threat to the public and roads are now open.