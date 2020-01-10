Investigators seek tips from I-90 motorists in case of missing Hardin teen

BILLINGS – The FBI and Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public Friday seeking help in solving the case of a missing Hardin teenager.

“If you were on I-90 between Billings, MT and Hardin, MT near the rest area and Fly Creek between 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day 2020, please call the Big Horn County, Montana Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 406-665-9800,” the agency stated in a press release issued Friday morning.

Selena Not Afraid, 16, has been missing since Jan. 1 when she was last seen at a rest area off the interstate between Billings and Hardin. A Missing/Endangered Person Alert was issued shortly after she disappeared, and on Wednesday the FBI issued a BOLO Alert (Be-on-the-Lookout).

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has also set up a command post at the rest area, and the search has expanded from that area.