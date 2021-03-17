IRS Postpones deadline to file taxes to May 17th

The IRS has made yet another change, as they announced today the deadline to file taxes is being pushed back from April 15th to May 17th.

This is good news for those who owe, or for those who have yet to file.

As of right now, 59 million tax returns have been received by the IRS.

We’re told the agency is currently behind processing those returns by 24 million.

“With everything going on right now with the stimulus checks the $1.9 trillion bill that was signed into effect.

The IRS, I don’t want to say they’re scrambling, but they’re trying to find ways to handle to process the stimulus checks,” said John Sayler, CB Accounting.

All of the recent changes have made the tax filing process challenging for preparers and confusing to filers.

We’re told those who had unemployment taxes withheld on their 2020 returns and have already filed, may have to come in for an amendment, but as of right now that decision is still up in the air.

Local preparers say they hope to clear up all of the questions people may have.

“They don’t need to worry about the $1,400 stimulus check. It has no bearing on their 2020 tax return.

As far as the unemployment, we’re already set up to handle the non-taxable portion of the unemployment,” said Sayler.

Sayler also tells us he believes it’s possible the deadline to file will get pushed back again, but don’t let that fool you, people are still encouraged to get them done as soon as possible.