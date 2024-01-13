BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The polar vortex sweeping North Dakota may not have brought as much snow and ice as we may have expected — but what it lacks in physical volume, it more than makes up for in temperatures. In both Bismarck and Minot, the temperature has fallen under -20 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of this article’s publication, and many events and outdoor activities have been canceled solely due to the freezing cold.

With such dangerously low temperatures, though, it does lead one to wonder about other cities and towns that face them on a daily basis in the wintertime — and while this big chill has certainly not caused ND to become the coldest occupied place on Earth (that dubious honor goes to the village of Oymyakon in Eastern Siberia), several of the cities in our state are facing winds even more frigid than those in famously frozen areas.

In order to illustrate just how frigid things are here in North Dakota during the current winter storm, we’ve used resources like Explore, TripSavvy, and the World Population Review to compile a list of some of the coldest inhabited areas on the planet (excluding places without government and any research stations at the North or South Poles) — all of which have current and average January temperatures that are higher than what Bismarck and Minot are facing now (-20 and -21 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively). Read on to see just how cold the Peace Garden State’s current climate is, even when compared to even the world’s most snowbound settlements.

United States

Grand Forks, ND

North Dakota is already infamous for its’ freezing temperatures, but this is especially the case in Grand Forks. In addition to the focus on outdoor activities that most of the Peace Garden State shares, the city is also well-known for it’s massive array of historical locations (including almost 60 forts). The area also features many First Nations businesses and displays, as well as the state Museum of Art.

Current January Temperature: -6 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: 8 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -43 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1912)

Fraser, CO

Located approximately 75 miles from Denver, Fraser is a small town which places a major focus on wintertime activities, including dogsledding, snowshoeing, and snow tubing. Located in the Rocky Mountains, the town was once involved in a legal battle over the title of ‘The Icebox of the Nation’ –one it would later lose to another city on this list.

Current January Temperature: 9 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: 19 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -43 Degrees Fahrenheit



International Falls, MN

Often considered the coldest city on average in the United States, International Falls was officially granted the title of ‘The Icebox of the Nation’ by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and known as the coldest place that directly borders Canada. The average temperature there in January is only 6 Degrees Fahrenheit. Fortunately, its’ residents have long since accepted this chilly climate, and place a clear focus on outdoor excursions and winter festivals.

Current January Temperature: -6 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: 6 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -55 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1909)

Utqiagvik, Alaska

The very nature of Alaska implies that it holds some of the coldest cities in the world, and indeed, there are many that could qualify for a position on this list (most notably Anchorage and Fairbanks). For the sake of simplicity, however, we’ve chosen to feature the coldest of them all: Utqiagvik, also known as Barrow (as well as the northernmost city in the United States). For 65 days in the summer, the sun here never sets — but this also means that the winters are extremely cold. In spite of this, the area is fairly popular for its large amount of attractions, including scenic views, dwelling mounds, and a whalebone arch known as the ‘Gateway to the Arctic’.

Current January Temperature: 3 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: -12 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -56 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1923)

Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Nestled between Saskatchewan and Ontario lies Winnipeg — one of the largest cities in Canada, and the capital of Manitoba. As one would expect from the country, the area is known for two things: an impressive amount of indoor events (ranging from train rides to event centers), and the freezing air that permeates the area during the colder months. Thankfully, there are also plenty of outdoor activities during this time (including festivals, historic site tours, and skiing) that allow tourists and residents to keep their blood pumping even during the thick of winter.

Current January Temperature: -8 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: 5 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -54 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded at unknown time)

Snag, Yukon

The Yukon Territory is almost twice the size of the US, but only boasts a population of roughly 43,000 — no doubt due to the freezing temperatures raging across the area. However, while 98% of the land is considered ‘unorganized’, there are some small settlements who are willing to brave the cold. In the case of Snag — a small village which only holds a few native families — these temperatures are constantly below zero… and believe it or not, Bismarck’s current temperatures are somehow even lower than the typical winter day in the tiny town.

Current January Temperature: -12 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: 4 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -60 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1947).

Coral Harbour, Nunavut

Coral Harbour on Southampton Island has been occupied since 500 B.C, when it was settled by the Sallirmiut people — but after they were killed by a typhus epidemic, the area was later resettled by the Aivillingmut, and the Husdon Bay Company would later help establish the area in 1924. Amidst it’s freezing climate, a small community remains strong and steadfast on the land, and have used the ice and snow to promote plenty of outdoor activities (mostly dogsledding, ice fishing, and snowmobiling).

Current January Temperature: 10 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: -22 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -63 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1975)

Worldwide

Hell, Norway

As other websites that list the coldest places in the world (such as Explore and also points out, many people tend to use the term ‘When Hell Freezes Over’ to describe something that will never happen — but as it turns out, it already has… multiple times, in fact. The town of Hell in Norway (whos’ name actually stems from the Norse word ‘Hellir’) has definitely never heard this joke before, especially because the village is one of the coldest inhabited locations on Earth, but embraces it with signs, stores, and annual festivals.

Current January Temperature: 38 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: 25 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -14.8 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1899, at nearby Trondheim)

Astana, Kazakhstan

As the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana is known for it’s incredible architecture (particularly its mosques and theaters) and warm summers — which means that the city’s freezing winters can come as a stark contrast to what many expect from it. With over a million residents, though, it would seem that many are willing to brave the colder times to experience everything that the city has to offer.

Current January Temperature: 28 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: 4 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -60.9 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1893)

Harbin, China

Every year, Harbin hosts the international Snow and Ice Festival — where massive snow sculptures taller than 50 meters and wider than football fields are put on display. As such, it only stands to reason that the area is cold enough to accommodate such an event, as well as other winter activities like skiing. Even for those who may not possess an interest in the freezing festivities, though, the city boasts a massive population, and a series of buildings of may architectural styles.

Current January Temperature: 8 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: -18 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -63.4 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 2023).

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar, located on the steppes beside the Tuul River, holds the distinction of being the capital of Mongolia– and likewise, the coldest national capital in the world. Rising approximately 4,430 feet above sea level, the city is known to feature plenty of historical landmarks and tourist destinations that can be enjoyed in any season, from museums and shops during the winter to tours of the Gobi Desert in the summer.

Current January Temperature: -18 Degrees Fahrenheit

Average January Temperature: -9 Degrees Fahrenheit

Lowest Recorded Temperature: -57 Degrees Fahrenheit (recorded in 1957)

While it is the hope of many that this polar vortex will fade away rather quickly, it is important to remember that winter safety is important for everyone to learn — regardless of whether or not they are in a time of peril. In order to learn more about everyday ways to keep yourself protected during the coldest time of the year, visit this page on Trinity Health’s website. Information about safe winter driving from the ND Department of Transportation, meanwhile, can be found here.